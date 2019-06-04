Ajax reject Roma approach for head coach Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals

Ajax have rejected an approach from Roma for their head coach Erik ten Hag, according to Sky in Italy.

The managerless Giallorossi are understood to have been impressed by Ten Hag's team and their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

But Ajax will not let him leave this summer and that has reduced Roma's shortlist of candidates to two - Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca.

De Zerbi's experience of Italian football is thought to give him some advantage over Fonseca, Sky in Italy are reporting.

Roma appear to have cooled their interest in Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo, who is close to joining AC Milan, and Sinisa Mihajlovic, whose history with Lazio was thought to be a stumbling block.