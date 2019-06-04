Jose Antonio Reyes driving at 135mph when his car crashed

Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car accident on Saturday

Former Arsenal and Spain forward Jose Antonio Reyes was driving at more than 135 miles per hour when his car crashed, Spanish police have confirmed.

Reyes' funeral took place in his hometown of Utrera on Monday following the fatal accident on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was registered with Segunda Division outfit Extremadura at the time of his death, having signed a short-term deal earlier this year.

A statement from former club Sevilla which announced Reyes' death said his cousin, Jonathan Reyes, also died in the crash on the A-376.

Reyes' coffin was carried from Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium to a church in his hometown of Utrera for his funeral on Monday.

The Guardia Civil confirmed to the Press Association on Tuesday evening that an investigation into the incident was continuing, with speeding the "main cause" if not yet ruled the only factor. They said the former Arsenal man had been the driver of the car.

"The speed limit in the area is 120kph. We can confirm it (the speed of the vehicle) was the main cause of the accident," a Guardia Civil spokesman said.

"Our investigation remains open, we do not know if there are more causes of the accident. But right now we can confirm that the main (cause) was the speeding, it was more than 220kmph."

At Reyes' funeral, his coffin was draped in the flag of Sevilla, where the forward came through the ranks before returning in 2012 to win three Europa League titles under current Arsenal boss Unai Emery.