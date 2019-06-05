African Champions League final replay ordered after VAR dispute

Esperance celebrate after the second leg of the African Champions League final

The African Champions League final will be replayed - even though Esperance of Tunisia lifted the trophy on Friday.

The Confederation of African Football has ordered the game to be played again, after Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca walked off the pitch in protest over a dispute about VAR.

Wydad refused to carry on playing after they had a goal disallowed in the 58th minute for offside.

They wanted the disputed equaliser to be referred to VAR but the system in use was not working - although it had been set up at the side of the pitch and the players were not informed it could not be used.

Esperance will have to return the trophy and their winners' medals.

The three-time former winners and defending champions were leading 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate when Walid El Karti's apparent equaliser for Wydad was ruled out.

After the Moroccan side refused to play on, there was an hour-and-a-half delay, before the referee awarded victory to Esperance.