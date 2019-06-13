Premier League fixtures 2019/20: Liverpool face Norwich, Man Utd host Chelsea on opening weekend

Liverpool will lift the curtain on the new Premier League season against Norwich, live on Friday Night Football - with Manchester United vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side face Championship winners Norwich at Anfield on August 9 in the first of four matches live on Sky Sports in the opening weekend of fixtures.

Tottenham also face a promoted side in the form of play-off winners Aston Villa in Saturday's 5.30pm kick-off (August 10), live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle host Arsenal (2pm) before Chelsea play Manchester United at Old Trafford (4.30pm) in the first Super Sunday of the season on August 11.

Premier League champions Manchester City begin their title defence away at West Ham on Saturday, August 10, with Pep Guardiola's side to meet Liverpool at Anfield on November 9 - before the return at the Etihad on April 4, 2020.

Liverpool, who missed out on the title by a single point on the final day of last season, face a tough end to the new campaign - away at Arsenal (May 2), at home to Chelsea (May 9) and then away at Newcastle on May 17.

Manchester City finish with Bournemouth at home (May 2), Watford away (May 9) and Norwich at home on the final day.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Premier League 2019/20 club-by-club fixtures

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season will start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

