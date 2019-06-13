UEFA considering revamp to Nations League format

Host nation Portugal lifted the 2019 Nations League trophy

UEFA is considering a revamp of the Nations League that would lead to Germany, along with the other relegated League A teams, avoiding relegation to League B.

Instead, a new approach is set to be introduced with four teams in each League A group, cutting down further the number of friendly matches.

Despite the amount of friendlies being reduced for the inaugural competition last year, it's understood some of the bigger nations continue to have concerns about these less lucrative games.

Germany played three friendlies since the Nations League was formed, attracting around 25,000 fans when they hosted Serbia and Peru.

In comparison, the attendance for their opening Nations League game against France was over 67,000.

The proposal would also benefit England as it means extra competitive games against some of the leading nations, while the potential changes could also boost Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, who would remain in League B despite relegation to League C.

"UEFA is constantly looking at a variety of options to improve its competitions, including potential changes to their formats," a spokesperson told Sky Sports News

"UEFA has received no pressure from any of its national associations to change the current format of the UEFA Nations League, and no decisions have been made in this respect."

Germany finished bottom of a group that included Netherlands and France, and have since announced the retirement of Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, and Jerome Boateng.