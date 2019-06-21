Women's World Cup: Cameroon, Nigeria complete last-16 line-up

Ajara Nchout Njoya celebrates her last-minute winner which sealed Cameroon's place in the last 16

Ajara Nchout Njoya scored twice in the fifth minute of stoppage-time as Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 to progress to the last 16 at the Women's World Cup.

After putting Cameroon ahead on 57 minutes, Nchout Njoya slipped past New Zealand defender Ria Percival to curl the winning goal into the bottom right corner with seconds remaining.

Aurelle Awona's strike made it 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, but New Zealand's hopes of qualifying from the group stage for the first time were undone by Cameroon, who progressed to the knockout stages for the second successive World Cup.

Cameroon have now qualified for the last 16 for the second successive World Cup

There will be two African nations in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time after Nigeria sealed a place in the knockout phases for the first time in 20 years, without kicking a ball.

Results from the final matches in Group E and Group F meant Nigeria qualified as one of the best third-placed teams, sparking celebrations at their team hotel in Rennes.

Nigeria were left sweating on other results after finishing third in Group A with three points, having suffered a late 1-0 loss to hosts France on Monday.

Chile required a three-goal victory over Thailand to bump the Nigerians out of the tournament, but Francisca Lara's late penalty cannoned against the crossbar when they were leading 2-0, securing a last-16 tie for Nigeria against Germany in Grenoble on Saturday.

The USA completed a record-breaking group stage with victory over Sweden

Holders USA overcame their toughest World Cup assignment to date with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday.

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes - the fastest goal of the tournament so far - to put the United States ahead before Jonna Andersson's own goal five minutes into the second half wrapped things up.

It means the USA have scored a tournament-record 18 goals in their three group-stage games and are yet to concede a goal en route to the last 16.

The Netherlands wrapped up top spot in Group E with victory over Canada

The Netherlands maintained their 100 per cent start to secure top spot in Group E with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Canada in Reims.

Bayern Munich striker Lineth Beerensteyn grabbed the winner 15 minutes from time after Christine Sinclair had scored at her fifth successive World Cup finals to quickly cancel out Anouk Dekker's 54th-minute opener.

The Dutch will now face 2015 runners-up Japan in Rennes next Tuesday, while Canada take on the United States in Paris on Monday.