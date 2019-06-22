European Paper Talk: Mats Hummels rejected Man Utd

Mats Hummels rejected the chance the join Man Utd in favour of re-joining Dortmund

The summer transfer window promises much with the names of Neymar, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt again dominating the day's headlines.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Germany

Defender Mats Hummels rejected Manchester United to rejoin Borussia Dortmund this week - even though the Premier League side were offering a higher salary. (Bild)

Portugal winger Bruma wants to leave Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer and has plenty of suitors - including PSV Eindhoven and Spartak Moscow. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Barcelona youngster Mateu Morey, 19, this summer as a replacement for when Achraf Hakimi's loan spell from Real Madrid ends next year. BVB will be unable to sign the Morocco right-back permanently and long-serving defender Lukasz Piszczek turns 34 in the same summer. (Kicker)

Spain

Talks between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have begun over a Nou Camp return for Neymar. The Catalans will not meet PSG's €300m (£268.3m) asking price but have offered Philippe Coutinho and €100m (£89.43m). PSG are keen on the Brazil attacker but Barca have Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti as potential sweeteners in the deal. (Sport)

Already expected to complete a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer, Barcelona are hopeful of signing both the France international and Neymar to bolster their ageing attack. (Sport)

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe next summer. The France international will have to hand in a transfer request to make the move happen, though. (AS)

There are 48 days for Real to complete the signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Premier League clubs cannot sign players after August 8 and although United would be able to sell the World Cup winner after that point, they would be unlikely to do so if they could not replace him. Pogba wants to leave before United start their pre-season schedule on July 13. (AS)

Barcelona are on track to raise €60m (£53.66m) in player sales before July 1. Deals to take Jasper Cillessen to Valencia and Andre Gomes to Everton are all but done. Valencia are also keen on outcasts Denis Suarez and Rafinha, too. (Marca)

Benfica star Joao Felix looks set to sign for Atletico Madrid, though city rivals Real did make a €130m (£116.26m) offer for the teenager, of which €50m (£44.72m) was made up in add-ons. (Marca)

Italy

Paris Saint-Germain had been favourites to land Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt but Juventus have entered the race. The defender and his agent, Mino Raiola, will meet the Turin club soon and Juve are prepared to offer €70m (£62.6m) for the 19-year-old as well as a contract worth €20m (£17.89m). (Tuttosport)

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has agreed on a deal with Napoli worth €3.5m (£3.13m) per year until 2024. The two clubs must now settle on a price with the Giallorossi refusing to budge from €36m (£32.2m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan have joined Roma in the battle to sign Fiorentina's former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout. Fiorentina will not budge from their €25m (£22.36m) asking price, however. (Corriere della Sera)

Manchester City and Juventus will go head to head to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal international has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Tuttosport)

Milan have made their first move for Stuttgart defender Oban Kazak while forward Patrick Cutrone will be allowed to leave San Siro for €25m (£22.36m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Tasked with bolstering Thomas Tuchel's midfield options at PSG, new sporting director Leonardo is closing in on a deal for Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia. (RMC)

RB Leipzig are keen to bolster their midfield with the signing of PSG youngster Christopher Nkunku, 21, who the Ligue 1 club value at €15m (£13.41m). (L'Equipe)