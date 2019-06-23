European Paper Talk: Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe next season

Kylian Mbappe will be a target for Real Madrid next year, according to reports

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided the club will once again make one superstar signing each summer, with PSG's Kylian Mbappe the next player on their radar ahead of a potential switch next year. (AS)

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt after refusing to meet his £10.7m per year wage demands. (Marca)

Barcelona will offer Neymar the same £19.7m-per-year contract he was on when he left in 2017, meaning he would have to take a pay cut to rejoin from PSG. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will put a £313m sell-on clause in Joao Felix's contract if he completes a move to Los Rojiblancos. (AS)

Eibar's 35-year-old goalkeeper Asier Riesgo could complete a move to Manchester City as soon as Sunday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus have agreed terms with PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer this summer. (Tuttosport)

New Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has told Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara the Argentina striker is not part of his 'project' next season - although she has since denied this is the case. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan want to land Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos and are also keen to beat Roma to the signing of Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

It has also been claimed that AC Milan could once again have a Weah wearing their famous shirt, with the son of club legend George Weah - 19-year-old Timothy - said to be a transfer target. The USA international is also believed to be a target for Torino and Rennes. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all said to be interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leeds have joined Porto and a host of other clubs in trying to lure veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to their club. (Corriere della Sera)

France

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has become one of Atletico Madrid's number one transfer targets this summer, although Inter Milan are ready to spend big to land the 24-year-old. (France Football)

Wolves plan to send representatives to hold negotiations with Angers bosses in the hope they can sign Cameroon international forward Stéphane Bahoken. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Yannick Carrasco - who is currently plying his trade in China with Dalian Yifang - as a potential alternative to Leroy Sane, should he decide to remain at Manchester City.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton have all shown an interest in Mainz's Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the past, according to his agent. (Fussball Transfers)