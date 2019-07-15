Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Super 6: Biggest jackpot prize of £2m up for grabs!

Could you be the Super 6 £2 million winner?

Last Updated: 15/07/19 3:55pm

Play Super 6 for a chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot
Play Super 6 for a chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot

Jeff Stelling has had a rethink. Super 6 will give away £2m if someone can win the first round of the season - but on one condition.

You're read right.

Super 6 will have a £2m jackpot for the first round of the season - but if, and only if, Super 6 reaches two million entries for the opening gameday of the new term.

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your work colleagues and spread the word.

If you want to get the totaliser to two million people and beyond, that is. Otherwise it will be the same old £250,000 up for grabs instead.

Just think of you things you could do with £2m...

It's free to play so don't miss out on a free hit at the largest Super 6 jackpot to date - subject to entries!

Also See:

Super 6 round one - Saturday, August 3, 2019

  • Barnsley v Fulham
  • Brentford v Birmingham
  • Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
  • Stoke v QPR
  • Swansea v Hull
  • Wigan v Cardiff

It is time to do your research, and spread the word, as Super 6 returns for another campaign of excitement and entertainment. The stakes have got higher, and in some fashion...

Enter Super 6 NOW!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK