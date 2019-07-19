Pep Guardiola unsure if Manchester City will sign Vincent Kompany replacement

0:39 Pep Guardiola sheds light on the future of Leroy Sane and whether Manchester City will sign a new centre-back this summer Pep Guardiola sheds light on the future of Leroy Sane and whether Manchester City will sign a new centre-back this summer

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is not sure whether Manchester City will sign a replacement for departed captain Vincent Kompany this summer.

The Belgian international established himself as a club legend by winning 10 major trophies in 11 seasons at the Etihad, but joined boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager at the end of last season.

Sky Sports News understands City are interested in Leicester defender Harry Maguire, but Guardiola is unsure on the arrival of a new centre-back before the August 8 transfer deadline.

He said: "There is a chance but I don't know if it will be possible. We have three good central defenders, Fernandinho can play in that position, so we will see.

Vincent Kompany won the League Cup, FA Cup and Premier League in his final season with City

"We are so happy in the squad that we have. I don't know what's going to happen in the end of the market; if the players still here are going to stay or if players are going to come.

"I'm delighted with the players we have."

Guardiola was more certain on the future of Leroy Sane, who is a target for Bayern Munich this summer and is yet to agree a new deal with City.

While admitting he had not spoken to anyone at Bayern, his former club, Guardiola said: "For a long time, they have been talking about their interest in Leroy.

"But Leroy is our player and hopefully he can stay here."

