Harry Maguire keen to emulate Rio Ferdinand and play for Manchester United

Harry Maguire remains keen to leave Leicester this summer

Harry Maguire would be honoured to play for Manchester United and follow in the footsteps of his heroes Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, Sky sources understand.

It is understood Maguire is becoming increasingly frustrated with Leicester's stance towards selling him this summer after the Foxes rejected two bids from Manchester United, who have the 26-year-old on a shortlist of centre-back targets.

Leicester are looking for a figure in excess of the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk, which would represent a world-record fee for defender.

Boss Brendan Rogers told Sky Sports News on Tuesday the club remain relaxed over Maguire's future, adding their valuation of the player has not yet been met.

More to follow...

