Nicolas Pepe: All you need to know about Lille star linked with Manchester United

Nicolas Pepe is in demand this summer

After a standout season in Ligue 1, Lille star Nicolas Pepe has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs - including a big-money move to Manchester United. So why is he in demand?

Earlier this week, Lille president Gerard Lopez revealed the future of the in-demand winger is close to being decided, while Pepe stated in February he was open to a move away from the French side.

Here's all you need to know about the talented attacker…

Factfile Name: Nicolas Pepe

Born: Mantes-la-Jolie, France

Age: 24

Position: Winger

Club: Lille

Nationality: Ivory Coast (Caps: 15. Goals: 4)

Background

After impressing in France's lower leagues with Poitiers and later, while on loan at Orleans, Pepe helped Angers reach the French cup final in 2016/17 at the end of a promising campaign in Ligue 1 and was snapped up the following summer by Lille.

Pepe won Lille's player of the year prize

Lille boss Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by December 2017 with the club fighting relegation but despite the team's struggles that season, Pepe made an instant impact, scoring 13 times and recording four assists.

It was a sign of what was to come and, in a much-improved Lille side Pepe had a brilliant 2018/19…

Why he's caught the eye

The pacy, left-footed winger proved he also has plenty of end product last season, scoring 22 times in Ligue 1 and racking up 11 assists as Lille finished second in the table behind Paris St-Germain. While nine of those goals came from the penalty spot, Pepe's trademark finish has become a left-foot finish after cutting in from the right wing.

The highlight of Pepe's season may well have been his goal and two assists in the 5-1 demolition of PSG in April and only PSG's Kylian Mbappe (33 goals) scored more than the Lille ace during that campaign.

Pepe scored one and set up two in Lille's 5-1 destruction of PSG last season

Pepe - who went on to help Ivory Coast to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer - picked up the club's player of the season award and earned a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the year frontline, alongside Mbappe and his PSG team-mate Neymar.

Where would he fit in?

That threat from out wide could be just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add to his Manchester United ranks during this transfer window. He has already brought in young Welsh talent Dan James, but in Pepe, Solskjaer would have a player entering his prime who has proven his ability in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Nicolas Pepe scored 22 times in Ligue 1 last season

With Marcus Rashford set to take up a central striking role in 2019/20, Pepe would be competing with United regulars Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, as well as a handful of promising prospects, such as James and Tahith Chong for game time in the wide attacking positions.

That trio of Martial, Lingard and Mata produced 17 goals and six assists between them in the Premier League last season and Solskjaer will need more contributions from those areas if United are to get back into the top four. Perhaps Pepe could be the answer.

"On his day, he's a genuine world-beater"

Tom Williams, a football journalist specialising in French football, says a positional switch made by current Lille boss Christophe Galtier has helped bring the best out of Pepe...

"Lille surprised everyone in France by finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain last season and Pepe was the symbol of their success, scoring 23 goals across all competitions and emerging as one of the most exciting players in European football.

A quick, lithe attacking player, Pepe specialises in barrelling runs from deep positions. Tom Williams on Nicolas Pepe

"He initially played up front for Lille under Marcelo Bielsa, but never really looked comfortable there. Since Galtier moved him to his preferred right-wing role after succeeding Bielsa in January 2018, he has been nothing short of scintillating.

"A quick, lithe attacking player, Pepe specialises in barrelling runs from deep positions. Several of his goals last season saw him pick the ball up in midfield and surge past defenders before finishing coolly with the inside of his left foot.

"He's at his best with space to run into, but his speed of thought and the sharpness of his finishing mean he poses a threat even against tightly packed opposition defences.

Pepe helped Ivory Coast reach the AFCON quarter finals this summer

"Were he to join Manchester United, he would give them something they don't currently possess: namely a pacy attacking player comfortable playing on the right who carries a real goal threat.

"He didn't live up to expectations at the Africa Cup of Nations, which suggests that he's still developing as a player, but on his day he is a genuine world-beater."

He says

"My idea is to end this season in Lille and then, why not, leave for somewhere in Europe. It would be beautiful." (Pepe on February 1, speaking to French newspaper Le Voix du Nord)

They say

"All the good clubs in the world are watching Pepe and that is normal. But for me, with my experience in football, I think that if a big club comes with a big offer and is able to convince the player… €80m (£72.45m) is his price." (Lille sporting director Luis Campos)

