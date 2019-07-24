European Paper Talk: Manchester United target Paulo Dybala willing to leave Juventus

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Italy

Paulo Dybala has told Juventus he is willing to leave the club. Manchester United have been linked with the Argentine this summer but would face competition from Paris Saint-Germain. (Tuttosport)

Juventus could reignite their interest in Paul Pogba if Dybala does leave Turin. Without a significant sale the Serie A side are not able to finance a deal for the French midfielder. (Tuttosport)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will join Manchester United this summer if Paul Pogba departs. United will pay £67m plus bonuses for the Serbian, who has already agreed a five-year contract. (La Repubblica)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be a replacement for Paul Pogba

Angel Correa's move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan is in doubt. The Argentine was set to replace Andre Silva at San Siro but the Portugal international's transfer to Monaco has fallen through. (Corriere dello Sport)

Nordsjaelland winger Andreas Skov Olsen - who was a Tottenham target earlier in the transfer window - is set to complete a £4m move to Bologna. (Sport Italia)

Spain

Arsenal's move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos could be scuppered after Marco Asensio injured his knee in a friendly against the Gunners. "It's bad news for them and also us. I don't know if it can change something," Unai Emery said. (Various)

Dani Ceballos may not be joining Arsenal

Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo remains a Barcelona target and the Catalan club hope a deal can be struck late into the window for the former Spain U21 international. (Sport)

Barcelona could let Jean-Clair Todibo leave the Nou Camp. The centre-back arrived from Toulouse in January but made just two La Liga appearances. Nantes and AC Milan have been linked while Watford were keen on the defender earlier this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have given Barcelona one week to strike a deal for Neymar. The Ligue 1 champions insist that if a transfer hasn't been agreed between the two clubs by July 31 the Brazilian will remain in the French capital. (CNews)

Neymar has one week to finalise a return to Barcelona

Everton, Wolves, Valencia and Napoli are all in the race to sign Lille forward Rafael Leao, who was has been tipped to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ligue 1 side want a deal starting at £30m for the former Sporting youngster. (RMC)

Germany

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has said the club remain focused on signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City. He added: "We will do everything to realise this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player." (Sport Bild)

Leroy Sane is wanted by Bayern Munich

Julian Weigl wants to leave Borussia Dortmund but no club are yet to match the German club's £27m valuation. (Bild)

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.