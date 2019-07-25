Darren Bent retires from football aged 35

Darren Bent won 13 England caps during his playing career

Darren Bent has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The striker, who has been without a club since being released by Derby at the end of the 2017/18 season, scored 216 goals in 568 appearances in all competitions during his 18-year playing career.

Bent ended his career as a Derby County player

Bent, who also won 13 caps and scored four goals for England, announced his retirement on Talksport.

Tooting-born Bent began his career at Ipswich before joining Charlton in 2005, with big money transfers to Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa following.

Bent also played for Tottenham, Sunderland and Ipswich during his 18-year career

He was loaned out to Fulham, Brighton and Derby during his time at Villa Park, with his move to Pride Park made permanent in June 2015.

Hamstring injuries limited his opportunities to impress, however, and after scoring two goals in 15 matches while on loan at Burton in the 2017/18 season, he was let go by Derby just over a year ago.