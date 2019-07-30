European paper round-up: PSG drop Neymar asking price - but Barcelona still priced out

Neymar has made clear his desire to leave PSG this summer

With news PSG have dropped Neymar's asking price and more, here's Tuesday's back pages from around Europe.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their asking price for Neymar to £165m but Barcelona can't afford to sign the Brazilian unless they sell several players. (Sport)

Real Sociedad are confident Mikel Oyarzabal will remain at the club for the 2019/20 season despite interest from Manchester City. The LaLiga side don't believe the Premier League champions will pay the 22-year-old forward's £70m buyout clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Philippe Coutinho looks set to remain at Barcelona this summer as the Catalan club have not received any offers for the Brazilian. Barca value Coutinho at around £110m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Malcom's future at the Camp Nou is also far from clear. The Brazilian winger was linked with a move to Russian side Zenit but no bid has been made for the Brazilian winger. (Mundo Deportivo) Marcelino is prepared to walk out on Valencia if general manager Mateu Alemany, who appointed the Spaniard two seasons ago, leaves the club in the coming days. (Marca)

Italy

Juventus are prepared to let Paulo Dybala join Manchester United but only if the Red Devils offer £15m and exchange Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Italia)

Paulo Dybala has 57 goals in 128 Serie A games for Juventus

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has revealed how much Milan or Leicester City will have to pay to land Dennis Praet. "Anyone can have Praet when they hand over the money. They'd need to pay us €26m." (Sky Italia)

Angel Correa has offers from Tottenham, Valencia and Milan. The Serie A side held talks with the Argentine but have yet to meet Atletico Madrid's asking price. (Sky Italia)

Manchester City have reignited their interest in Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. The Serie A side want close to £45m for the Portugal international. (Sport Italia)

Inter have had another bid for Edin Dzeko rejected by Roma, who won't sell the Bosnian for anything less than £18m. (Sport Italia)

And with a move for Romelu Lukaku in doubt, Inter have held early talks regarding a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani. (Sport Italia)

Cavani scored 18 goals from 20 starts in Ligue 1 last season

Diego Godin has confirmed he turned down offers from Manchester United and Manchester City while at Atletico Madrid. "A year ago I had offers from Juventus and Manchester United, and in the past Manchester City, but I had a contract with Atlético and did not want to leave." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Monaco have contacted Arsenal over a potential move for Shkodran Mustafi. The Gunners want close to £25m for the German international. (L'Équipe)

Newcastle's move for PSG full-back Stanley Nsoki is in doubt as the Magpies are unwilling to match his contract demands. (L'Équipe)

Arsenal have started talks with Matteo Guendouzi over a new contract. The 20-year-old impressed last season after his arrival from Ligue 2 side FC Lorient. (Soccer Link)

Matteo Guendouzi was a surprise success for Arsenal in Unai Emery's debut campaign

Former Paris Saint-Germain target Michael Cuisance is wanted by Rennes and Nice. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder impressed at this summer's Under-20 World Cup but struggled for game time in 2018/19. (Soccer Link)

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt are not interested in Franck Ribery, who is without a club after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. (Deutsche Presse-Agentur)

However, Serie A side Fiorentina could make a move for the French winger and there is also interest from Arsenal. (Sport Bild)

Werder Bremen hope to complete the signing of Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs on a two-year loan but there is also interest in the young German from sides in the Premier League. (Bild)