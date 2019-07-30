Emil Krafth: Newcastle keen on signing Amiens defender

1:31 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Newcastle are keen to sign Amiens right-back Emil Krafth Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Newcastle are keen to sign Amiens right-back Emil Krafth

Newcastle are keen on signing Amiens and Sweden international right-back Emil Krafth, Sky Sports News understands.

It is currently unclear if the Magpies have made a an official bid or not yet, but one source reports they have offered £5.5m to bring the 24-year-old to St James's Park.

Steve Bruce is believed to be keen on adding right and left-sided defenders to his squad before the transfer window closes on August 8.

Krafth, who can play on the right of defence and midfield, only joined Ligue 1 side Amiens on a permanent basis this summer from Bologna.

He spent last season on loan at Amiens, making 35 appearances as they finished 15th in Ligue 1.

