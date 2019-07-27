Sean Longstaff is not for sale, says Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce

0:22 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has reiterated midfielder Sean Longstaff is not for sale Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has reiterated midfielder Sean Longstaff is not for sale

Steve Bruce has echoed Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's stance that Sean Longstaff is not for sale this summer.

Manchester United have shown interest in the 21-year-old, with Newcastle demanding at least as much as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £50m.

Longstaff is currently out with a knee injury, causing him to miss some of the Magpies' pre-season.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley also expressed his desire to keep the midfielder

Bruce, who is looking to add to his side with the signing of Stanley N'Soki, is keen to keep hold of his key assets this window.

"You never want to lose your best young players, and I think we've made it pretty evident that we won't," Bruce said.

"We're concentrating on Sean now, getting his knee right. It's his 10th or 11th training session since he hurt his knee.

"I'll just repeat what the owner said - he's not for sale."

The Newcastle boss was talking after his side's 2-1 friendly defeat to Preston.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!