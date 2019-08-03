Euro papers: Real Madrid join Bruno Fernandes race

Real Madrid have joined the race for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes

The Premier League season is now less than a week away and clubs in England's top flight have until 5pm on Thursday to complete any signings.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Portugal

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes has told Sporting he wants to leave the club. The Lisbon giants are demanding a fee of €70m (£64m) for the 24-year-old, who is also interesting Tottenham. (Record)

However, the two Premier League sides could have competition. Real Madrid view Fernandes as another midfield alternative if they cannot sign Paul Pogba. (Record)

Spain

Real Madrid have struck an agreement with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as an alternative to Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Now the two clubs will have to come to a consensus on a fee for the 22-year-old Netherlands international. (Marca)

Despite selling Malcom to Zenit Saint Petersburg, Barcelona are still set to record a €90m (£82.4m) loss on player trading this summer - a deficit which will only be made up by selling Philippe Coutinho. (AS)

Out-of-favour Barcelona forward Coutinho has been subject of an offer from an unnamed club. However, the Blaugrana will not allow the former Liverpool attacker to leave on loan with the option of a permanent deal. (Sport)

The brother of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Florentin, has been offered to Spanish Segunda Division side Fuenlabrada. The centre-back currently plays for Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. (AS)

Italy

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has reiterated his desire to remain at San Siro. The Argentine is not wanted by the club or new coach Antonio Conte. However, the 26-year-old has every intention of remaining in Milan as his wife, Wanda Nara, and children are settled. (Tuttomercato)

One player Inter finally look to have succeeded in moving on is midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian will arrive in Cagliari today and is expected to sign for the Rossoblu after a single season with the Nerazzurri. (Tuttomercato)

Conte has been frustrated at Inter's lack of movement in the transfer market since succeeding Luciano Spalletti. With Icardi still at the club and No 1 target Romelu Lukaku set for Juventus, things could be about to get worse. Roma forward Edin Dzeko has told the Nerazzurri to get a deal done by next weekend or forget signing him. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

One player definitely not leaving the Eternal City any time soon is Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo. The 21-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Juventus this summer but intends to remain in the capital. "I want to put this team at the centre of everything, as De Rossi taught me," he said. "I'm not Totti, but one day I would like to be as good as him." (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

After apologising for his club's very public pursuit of Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac refused to answer questions about the German international on Friday. "Everyone in the club can see that," he said of Bayern's attempt to bolster their flanks. "That's why we're trying hard." (BILD)

Meanwhile, City coach Pep Guardiola is adamant Sane has not asked to leave the Etihad Stadium. "Sane has said nothing to me," the Catalan coach said. "No player has come to me with a request to leave the club - not even Leroy Sane. That's the reality. We want to extend Sane's contract for one year. A few months ago we were closing to renewing our contract but now it's a bit different." (Sport BILD)

France

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has played down talk of a potential switch to Inter Milan. The 32-year-old insists he will remain in the French capital until next summer when his contract expires. (Le Parisien)

It's two years to the day since Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world-record deal but the Brazilian's desire to leave the French capital and return to Catalonia is absolute. The forward's camp remain confident of clinching a deal despite protracted negotiations between the two clubs. (Le10Sport)