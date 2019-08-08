How did each Premier League club fare this transfer window? Our reporters' inside track

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe for £72m

Major ins: Nicolas Pepe (Lille, £72m), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, undisclosed - loaned back), Gabriel Martinelli (Itano, undisclosed). David Luiz (£8m)

Major outs: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, free), Petr Cech (retired), David Ospina (Napoli), Danny Welbeck (released), Stephan Lichtsteiner (released), Alex Iwobi (Everton, £28m), Krystian Bielik (Derby, £10m), Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux, £4.6m), Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest, £2m), Dominic Thompson (Brentford, £3m)

Sky Sports News Reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

At the start of the transfer window, Arsenal fans I spoke to were not expecting much. A much publicised limited budget meant limited incomings right?

Not quite. The first half of the window was dominated by their pursuit of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal wanted Zaha. Zaha wanted Arsenal. Palace wanted more than Arsenal were offering - no deal.

The Tierney deal would come to fruition much later.

Before that, Dani Ceballos and William Saliba became names Arsenal supporters wouldn't stop talking about…

Tottenham were interested too...

Arsenal managed to get Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, before completing the permanent signing of Saliba on the same day.

Saliba would return on loan to Saint Etienne for the coming season.

Then, from nowhere, Arsenal broke their transfer record - £72m went to Lille - Enter Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal kept an eye on the market for defensive cover. Tierney - as expected - joined, and out of the Chelsea blue, the signing of David Luiz!

And in the end, Arsenal fans got more than they expected.

Predicted Best XI: (4-3-3) Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos, Torreira; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Wesley has arrived at Aston Villa for big-money and much will be expected of the striker

Major ins: Tom Heaton (Burnley, £8m), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge, £11m), Douglas Luiz (Man City £15m), Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, £8.5m), Matt Targett (Southampton, £11m), Jota (Birmingham, undisclosed), Anwar El Ghazi (Lille, undisclosed), Wesley (Club Brugge, £22m), Ezri Konsa (Brentford, £12m), Kortney Hause (Wolves, undisclosed), Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth, £20m), Bjorn Engels (Stade Reims, undisclosed)

Major outs: Gary Gardner (Birmingham, undisclosed), Ross McCormack (released), Mile Jedinak (released), Alan Hutton (released), Tommy Elphick (released), Albert Adomah (released), Glenn Whelan (released), Mark Bunn (released), Ritchie De Laet (released), Andre Green (Preston, loan), Scott Hogan (Stoke, loan), Micah Richards (retired)

Sky Sports News Midlands Reporter Rob Dorsett:

It's been an extraordinary window for the Premier League new boys, who've spent almost £150m and brought in a dozen new faces.

Four of those are centre-backs, which sounds a bizarre tactic, but because of loanees returning, it was an area of particular weakness. Now it's a source of real strength and competition, with fans' favourite Tyrone Mings a key signing in that area and seemingly good value at £20m.

It's up front where there are still doubts. Villa were looking to replace the goals of Tammy Abraham, and they took a gamble early on in the window with the purchase of Wesley. His quality isn't in doubt - but what is, is how he will adapt to the physicality and pace of the English top flight. Dean Smith is confident he will flourish.

The signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City looks like a clever move. The fact that City installed a buy-back clause in the deal shows how confident they are that the midfielder will be a big hit.

There's a nice, balanced feel to Villa's squad, despite the wholesale changes. As well as lots of cover across the pitch, there's a nice mix of home-grown and foreign talent. Trezeguet is exciting, and arguably out-shone Mo Salah for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the summer. Ezri Konsa and Matt Targett are good characters that strengthen Villa's depth.

So - far from a scatter-gun approach to transfers, it's been a carefully designed approach from Smith and Villa's recruitment team. It's ambitious, and something of a risk. But if the new boys can match in practice how good they are on paper, Villa could well have ambitions further up the table than mere Premier League survival.

Predicted Best XI: (4-1-4-1) Heaton; Guilbert; Engels, Mings, Targett; Nakamba; Jota, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi; Wesley

Lloyd Kelly joined Bournemouth from Bristol City

Major ins: Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City, £13m), Jack Stacey (Luton, £4m), Philip Billing (Huddersfield, £15m), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge, £13.7m), Harry Wilson (Liverpool, loan)

Major outs: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa, £20m), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United, £10m), Marc Pugh (QPR, free), Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United, loan), Connor Mahoney (Millwall, undisclosed), Harry Arter (Fulham, loan), Sam Surridge (Swansea, loan)

Sky Sports News Reporter Rebecca Williams:

Bournemouth made some interesting under-the-radar signings this summer but it could well prove to be a window where holding on to key assets was more important.

Injuries forced Eddie Howe's hands a little, including the loss of one of his new recruits, but he closes the window looking at a squad with plenty of depth…at least when everyone is fit.

Howe wanted wingers and a central midfielder at the start of the summer and he got both - Phillip Billing came in from Huddersfield for £15m, while Harry Wilson joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool and little-known but exciting wide man Arnaud Danjuma arrived from Club Brugge in Belgium.

Howe expects Danjuma to be a "big player", although perhaps not straight off the bat, but he joins a number of key men in the Bournemouth squad who remain on the south coast despite being coveted by bigger clubs.

David Brooks - one of those summer injury victims - remains, but just as importantly so do England striker Callum Wilson, who has committed his future on a new deal, Netherlands defender Nathan Ake and in-demand winger Ryan Fraser.

Those last three players have been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the summer, with Fraser interesting Arsenal after a season which saw him score seven goals and provide 13 assists. His future will come up again in January as his contract expires at the end of 2019-20.

Bournemouth also added to their defensive ranks early in the window, although they lost Lloyd Kelly to injury after his £13.5m move from Bristol City, also bringing in Jack Stacey after an impressive League One promotion campaign with Luton.

Tyrone Mings left for Aston Villa for £20m but based on what might have happened with other potential departures, Howe will take that as a win and move on with possibly the strongest squad he's ever had.

Predicted Best XI: (4-4-2) Begovic; Smith, Cook, Ake, Kelly; Lerma, Billing, Brooks, Fraser; King, Wilson

Striker Neal Maupay was Brighton's major signing from Brentford

Major ins: Leandro Trossard (Genk, £15m), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Taylor Richards (Man City, undisclosed) Adam Webster (Bristol City, £22m), Neal Maupay (Brentford, £20m), Romaric Yapi (PSG, undisclosed), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, loan)

Major outs: Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, loan), Christian Walton (Blackburn, loan), Bruno (retired), Percy Tau (Club Brugge, loan), Ben White (Leeds, loan), Jayson Molumby (Millwall, loan), Jan Mlakar (QPR, loan), Matt Clarke (Derby, loan)

Sky Sports News Reporter Elliot Cook:

Following the sacking of Chris Hughton and the appointment of Graham Potter, it's a new era at Brighton. The club's activity in the transfer window is in some ways a reflection of that.

Let's start with a significant outgoing. Winger Anthony Knockaert left to join Fulham, initially on loan. Knockaert has the ability to do something magical on a football pitch but was arguably too inconsistent at the highest level and occasionally his indiscipline let the team down. Perhaps Potter thought it was time for change.

In came the talented Leandro Trossard from Genk who starred in Belgium last season. The 24-year-old can play as a winger or float in a front three. Trossard fits in with Potter's wish for greater fluidity and different formations.

Potter will also be hoping the Deadline Day loan arrival of Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield can improve the distribution from midfield.

The new head coach will be working on ways to score more goals and the signing of Neal Maupay from Brentford adds more firepower. Glenn Murray is 36 next month and can't go on forever. Maupay scored 28 goals in all competitions last season.

While Maupay came for a fee in the region of £20m, the club smashed their transfer record on centre-back Adam Webster from Bristol City. Brighton paid around £22m for Webster, while another central defender Matt Clarke also joined from Portsmouth before moving to Derby on loan.

Significantly, Brighton have kept hold of Lewis Dunk who was strongly linked with a move to Leicester. Once again, his partnership with Shane Duffy will be pivotal to Brighton's chances of staying up.

Jay Rodriguez moved back to his old club Burnley

(3-4-3) Ryan; Webster, Duffy, Dunk; Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March; Maupay, Murray, Trossard.

Major ins: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom, £10m), Erik Pieters (Stoke, undisclosed), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds, £2.5m), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan)

Major outs: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, £8m) Stephen Ward (Stoke, free), Anders Lindegaard (Helsingborg, free), Jon Walters (retired), Nahki Wells (QPR, loan), Peter Crouch (retired)

Sky Sports News North-West Reporter Fraser Dainton:

The mantra at Turf Moor has always been about keeping the club on a financial even keel. Burnley have never been ones for gambling big sums on big name players, and that's been the case again this summer.

Sean Dyche had an embarrassment of riches in the goalkeeping department. So it came as little surprise that Tom Heaton was deemed surplus to requirements, following the news that Nick Pope had signed a long term contract earlier this year. The arrival of 22-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell as back-up may also mean that Joe Hart could still be looking at playing elsewhere - perhaps on loan - if he wants first-team football.

The addition of Erik Pieters for a reported £1m fee, also represents careful, solid business. The experienced 30-year-old will provide competition for Charlie Taylor at left-back, and he may well feel reinvigorated after being effectively frozen out at Stoke.

The Deadline Day loan signing of Premier League title winner Danny Drinkwater could also prove to be shrewd business from Dyche, although it may take the midfielder time to get up to speed having played little football over the past two seasons.

The area where Burnley fans might feel most excited is up front. The homecoming of Jay Rodriguez - for a fee which will rise to £10m - has created a genuine buzz among the fans. They have been gleefully singing "He's one of our own" whenever the striker has been involved in pre-season action. Not only will he offer a genuine goal threat, he will also provide competition for the established front-two partnership of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, as well as provide a different option in playing just behind a main striker.

Some of Burnley's best business could be seen as them keeping hold of their best assets. James Tarkowski was the subject of much attention from Leicester. His partnership with Ben Mee towards the end of the season was key to the Clarets' Premier League survival. Young winger Dwight McNeil also had a breakthrough season, and should continue to impress.

Predicted Best XI: (4-4-2) Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundson, Hendrick, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Frank Lampard will have to rely on the existing Chelsea squad ahead of his first season as a manager at Stamford Bridge

Major ins: Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid, undisclosed)

Major outs: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, undisclosed), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, £58.3m), Gary Cahill (released), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig, loan), Danny Drinkwater (Burnley, loan), Jay Dasilva (Bristol City, undisclosed), Ola Aina (Torino, £8.9m), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City, £8m), Kasey Palmer (Bristol City, loan), Lewis Baker (Fortuna Dusseldorf, loan), Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham, loan), Todd Kane (QPR, free), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta, loan), Matt Miazga (Reading, loan), Dujon Sterling (Wigan, loan), Izzy Brown (Luton, loan), Rob Green (retired), David Luiz (Arsenal, £8m)

Sky Sports News Reporter Gary Cotterill:

Eden & Moses are testament to the fact that this was always going to be a one-way window for Chelsea.

The transfer ban meant no incomings, apart from the previously done deal of Christian Pulisic and the on-loan Mateo Kovacic being made permanent.

Late on, in an unexpected development, David Luiz joined the outgoings. Loved by some at Chelsea, not rated by others, Frank Lampard clearly falls into the latter category.

After signing a new two-year deal in May and singing Lampard's praises in June, the 32-year-old has swapped SW6 for N7. Three years ago on Deadline Day he left an Unai Emery side. On this Deadline Day he's done the opposite.

Luiz, after a successful year under Maurizio Sarri, found himself facing the prospect of being fourth or even fifth choice centre-back at Chelsea, behind Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, the almost fit again Toni Rudiger and maybe the youngster Fikayo Tomori,who impressed on loan at Lampard's Derby last season.

David Luiz to Arsenal. Eden Hazard to Madrid. Victor Moses to Fernerbache (loan) may not be the only outgoings this summer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta are also probably heading for adventures new, at least on loan. Not necessarily in England, so there's still time to find the right club.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi all have a chance to make the Chelsea grade this season. So too Reece James when he's fit.

Pulisic has shown enough in pre-season to excite those Chelsea fans who miss Hazard. Expect Willian to relish life in Hazard's No 10 shirt.

The transfer ban may turn out to be a good thing in some ways. Youngsters given a chance. Lampard given time and leeway, plus the Hazard money to spend, eventually.

This new Chelsea may not be the finished article yet, but it's a genesis.

Predicted Best XI: (4-2-3-1) Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante; Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Giroud

Defender Gary Cahill joined Crystal Palace

Major ins: Jordan Ayew (Swansea, undisclosed), Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest, free), Gary Cahill (free transfer), Victor Camarasa (Real Betis, loan), James McCarthy (£8.5m)

Major outs: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd, £50m), Julian Speroni (released), Jason Puncheon (released), Bakary Sako (released), Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor, loan), Pape Souare (released)

Sky Sports News Reporter Michael Bridge:

It has been a mixed summer for Crystal Palace in terms of transfers.

The prospect of losing Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka dominated much of the window.

Palace decided to cash-in when Manchester United offered £50m for Wan-Bissaka and that's already looking good business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a brilliant start in pre-season from the right-back.

They stood firm in the face of huge pressure to sell Zaha, with the forward attracting bids from Arsenal and Everton over the course of the summer.

Zaha submitted a transfer request on the eve of Deadline Day, but any hope of a move away from Selhurst Park did not come to fruition.

Palace will be delighted to have kept their star man, though the challenge now is to get him fully focused for what could be a tough season.

Roy Hodgson said the squad was extremely light after defeats in pre-season. Stephen Henderson arrived to add further cover in the goalkeeping department, while Jordan Ayew's loan was made permanent.

More was demanded though, and in the final week Palace bolstered the squad with Gary Cahill who will add more experience and leadership at the back. Victor Camarasa and James McCarthy also joined and will give Hodgson further options in midfield.

Predicted Best XI: (4-4-1-1) Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Meyer, Milivojevic, McArthur, Camarasa; Townsend; Zaha

Alex Iwobi was a Deadline Day signing for Everton

Major ins: Andre Gomes (Barcelona, £22m), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield, free), Fabian Delph (Manchester City, £9m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz, £25m), Mosie Kean (Juventus, £27.5m), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco, loan), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, £28m)

Major outs: Idrissa Gueye (PSG, £29m), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace, £8m) Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow, undisclosed), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, £22.5m), Ashley Williams (released), Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United, free), Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke, loan), Sandro (Real Valladolid, loan), Brendan Galloway (Luton, free), Joao Virginia (Reading, loan), Korede Adedoyin - Hamilton, loan, Kieran Dowell (Derby, loan), Luke Garbutt (Ispwich, loan), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, undisclosed), Josh Bowler (Hull, loan), Joe Williams (Wigan, undisclosed), Nathan Broadhead (Burton, loan), Matthew Pennington (Hull, loan), Mo Besic (Sheffield United, loan)

Sky Sports News Merseyside Reporter Vinny O'Connor:

Evertonians were hopeful the window would shut with a bang, it did, but not in the way they expected.

The signing of Djibril Sidibe, as competition as much as cover for Seamus Coleman, was meant to be the start of the final sweep in the market that would deliver a wishlist of Wilfried Zaha, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Kurt Zouma (or others of equal quality).

That didn't quite transpire. Crystal Palace remained resolute over Zaha, despite a transfer request from the player after Everton's offer of £70m plus two players had been rejected.

Watford proved similarly stubborn over Doucoure. Whether that's down to their history with Everton over the pursuit of Marc Silva who subsequently signed Richardson from his former club as well, or just a refusal to let one of their key players go.

The Zouma situation was slightly different in so much as his experience at Everton last season helped elevate his status. While Chelsea's transfer ban was also an issue, the fact that Frank Lampard appears to view Zouma as a regular starter made the chances of getting a deal done even more difficult.

So, Everton were left with Alex Iwobi as their solitary Deadline Day signing. The winger may not have been first choice for Silva, but the £28m fee means a lot will be expected of the former Arsenal man.

The wishlist may not have come to fruition but, overall, the transfer window has been good for Everton. Yes, they were disappointed to lose Idrissa Gueye (although £29m for a 29-year-old is good business), but the arrival of Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin has enabled Marco Silva to overhaul his midfield.

The striker issue that's dogged them since the departure of Romeu Lukaku (despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin's impressive form in Everton's upturn last season) appears to have been sold with the arrival of Moise Kean. The 19-year-old heralded as one of the best young talents across Europe.

The transfer strategy of Marcel Brands, on paper at least, appears to have put the club on a much stronger footing than it was after the infamous summer recruitment of three number 10s. It will be interesting to see where Marco Silva now takes them.

Predicted Best XI: (4-3-3) Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gbamin, Sigurdsson, Delph; Richarlison, Kean, Bernard

Ayoze Perez has already struck up a partnership with Jamie Vardy since joining Leicester

Major ins: Ayoze Perez (Newcastle, £30m), James Justin (Luton Town, £8m), Youri Tielemans (Monaco, £35m), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria, £18m)

Major outs: Harry Maguire (Manchester United, £80m) Danny Simpson (released), Shinji Okazaki (released), Daniel Iversen (Rotherham, loan)

Sky Sports News Midlands Reporter Rob Dorsett:

Leicester are very content with the business they've done in this window - both ins and outs. They saw it as a "win-win" with Harry Maguire - either they keep a top-class defender, or they get an excellent price for a player they feel is at the peak of his value.

The 15 per cent sell-on clause for Hull put a dent in that world-record fee, and made Leicester more reluctant to buy a replacement in an inflated market. Brendan Rodgers' squad is therefore much weaker without him, and that is an area of concern within what is otherwise, a quality list of players, with good strength in depth. Johnny Evans will definitely play, if fit, with a variety of partners from Wes Morgan (who can't play as many games as he used to) and the youngsters Philip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu.

The £40m deal to sign Youri Tielemans looks a snip. Yes, it matches Leicester's previous club-record fee, but the midfielder was courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs, so he is a coup and a big addition.

As is Ayoze Perez, who's already scored twice in pre-season and whose versatility could be invaluable this season. Leicester have always struggled to sign a top-quality striker to back up Jamie Vardy (largely because they know they would be exactly that - a back up) so Perez is ideal because he's as dangerous out wide as he is down the middle.

The capture of James Justin at right-back offers real competition for last season's player of the year, Ricardo Pereira, while the Deadline Day purchase of Dennis Praet adds further depth to Rodgers' midfield options.

All in all, a tremendous window for Leicester who are quietly confident they have the ability to break into the Premier League's top six. The lack of central defensive quality may be their only Achilles heel.

Predicted Best XI: (4-2-3-1) Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Jurgen Klopp moved for three squad players in the window

Major ins: Harvey Elliott (Fulham, undisclosed), Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle, £1.3m), Adrian (free transfer).

Major outs: Danny Ings (£20m, Southampton), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge, £8.3m), Rafael Camacho (Sporting Lisbon, £5m), Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin, loan), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth, loan), George Johnston (Feyenoord, £277k) Alberto Moreno (released), Daniel Sturridge (released), Adam Bogdan (released), Sheyi Ojo (Rangers, loan), Ben Woodburn (Oxford United, loan), Kimil Gabara (Huddersfield, loan)

Sky Sports News Merseyside Reporter Vinny O'Connor:

Throughout this transfer window Jurgen Klopp has maintained Liverpool can't keep spending at the levels they have since the summer of 2017.

While the detractors will point to their rivals improving their respective squads, Klopp argues that Liverpool will be a stronger proposition than the one that lost out in the Premier League title race by a solitary point.

The hunger of youth will also be given a chance to make an impact in the Premier League. Rhian Brewster impressed during pre-season and he'll get the opportunity to justify Klopp's faith in him after the Liverpool manager decided against bringing in a replacement for Daniel Sturridge.

The tweaks that have been made are with a view to the future. The signing of Sepp van den Berg is seen as a real coup. After paying an initial fee of £1.3m which could rise to £4.4m and beating off competition from Bayern Munich, Ajax and PSV, Liverpool will initially focus on his development.

The signing of the youngest player in Premier League history, Harvey Elliott, who's still only 16, is another example of how Liverpool are looking to get younger players in with the intention of them impacting on the first team set-up one, two, three or even four years down the line.

That all adds to the important business that's been done with the core of this Liverpool side over the past couple of years. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson have all committed themselves to contracts that run until the summer of 2023. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both signed five-year deals that run until 2024.

With a settled squad and one that has won its first major trophy under Klopp, the reasoning behind their lack of transfer activity this summer is sound, if not universally popular.

Predicted Best XI: (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Rodri has already picked up his first silverware with Manchester City, lifting the Community Shield

Major ins: Rodri (Atletico Madrid, £62.5m), Angelino (PSV Eindhoven, £5.3m), Joao Cancelo (Juventus, £60m), Scott Carson (Derby, season-long loan), Zack Steffen (£7m, Columbus Crew)

Major outs: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, player-manager), Danilo (Juventus, £34m) Fabian Delph (Everton, £9m), Patrick Roberts (Norwich, loan), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa, £15m), Jack Harrison (Leeds, loan), Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn, loan), Arijanet Muric (Nottingham Forest, loan), Philippe Sandler (Anderlecht, loan), Taylor Richards (Brighton, undisclosed), Manu Garcia (Sporting Gijon, undisclosed)

Sky Sports News North-West Reporter Ben Ransom:

Manchester City hit their main target this summer by landing Rodri for a club-record £62.5m fee. It ends a year-long search for a holding midfielder, so to get their man with so little fuss has been a real positive and early reports from inside the camp are excellent.

Defensive recruits were the other priority and it's no secret City were trying replace Vincent Kompany with Harry Maguire. But they were beaten to the signing by rivals Manchester United who relented and paid Leicester's world-record asking price.

It'll mean a more important role next season for Nicolas Otamendi who decided to stay, despite interest from Spain. For the most-part, he'll compete with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones to start at centre-back.

Guardiola does have more options at full-back after activating the £5.3m buy-back clause for Angelino, a deal that City feel represents incredible value for money. There's also the added benefit of the left-back counting towards City's homegrown quota.

Attacking right-back Joao Cancelo also joined from Serie A champions Juventus in a deal that saw Danilo going in the other direction, while veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson has joined on a season-long loan from Derby to provide back-up for Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

The major unknown at this stage is the future of Leroy Sane, with Bayern Munich doing everything in their power to bring him back to Germany. Guardiola admits it is out of his hands and the player is now further away from signing the contract extension that remains on offer. However, for City to sell it would take an offer of up to £135m which would mean Bayern almost doubling the current German transfer record.

Predicted Best XI: (4-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, D Silva; B Silva, Sterling, Aguero

Harry Maguire ended a summer of speculation over his future by joining Manchester United last week

Major ins: Harry Maguire (Leicester, £80m) Daniel James (Swansea, £15m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace, £50m)

Major outs: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, £73m) Ander Herrera (PSG, free), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan), Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito, free), James Wilson (Aberdeen, free)

Sky Sports News North-West Reporter James Cooper:

It may not have been the "ruthless" summer that was heralded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he closed the door on what became a disappointing end to last season but his Manchester United will certainly be a different proposition for his first full campaign in charge.

The last time United broke the world transfer record for a defender it was back in 2002 as Rio Ferdinand arrived and won the Premier League in his first season. Harry Maguire may well harbour a similar ambition but while a title tilt might be a stretch of the imagination his presence will certainly bolster United's back-line and their bid for silverware.

Eyebrows were raised when Daniel James became Solskjaer's first signing but the pacey Welshman integrated well on tour, showing speed and courage in equal measure. Fellow new recruit Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also made a solid start to life at Old Trafford despite a mammoth price-tag.

What Solskjaer hasn't done so far is wield the axe to the squad he inherited, Ander Herrera may have left but the likes of Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian still remain, though on the periphery.

United's summer began with both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku agitating for moves, economics should see the Frenchman remain beyond the close of the European transfer window and become a focal point of the new era.

But Lukaku did get his way by securing a move to Inter Milan. United will be delighted to have got rid of a problem that was causing them more harm than good. This will also open the door for more first-team opportunities for Mason Greenwood, who has impressed during pre-season.

Moves for a central midfielder and a wide man had been mooted but the next headline might well be the signing of David De Gea's next contract.

Predicted Best XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Martial, Pogba, James; Rashford

Joelinton has netted twice in pre-season since becoming Newcastle's record signing

Major ins: Joelinton (Hoffenheim, £40m), Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice, £20m), Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt, loan), Emil Krafth (Amiens, £5m), Andy Carroll (free transfer).

Major outs: Ayoze Perez (Leicester, £30m), Joselu (Alaves, £1.7m), Mo Diame (released), Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham, loan), Freddy Woodman (Swansea, loan)

Sky Sports News North-East Reporter Keith Downie:

Steve Bruce took over late in the summer but much of the spadework for his new-look team had been done before he arrived.

Newcastle obliterated their transfer record to sign long-term striker target Joelinton from Hoffenheim for £40m, then followed it up with the £20m arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice.

The head-band wearing maverick winger looks like he'll get fans off their seats, and crucially appears to have the physicality for the English game too. Joelinton himself has scored two in two pre-season starts and looks to have a real eye for goal.

Dutch international full-back Jetro Willems arrived rather quietly, after a season-long loan with an option to buy was agreed with his parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt. He's expected to compete with Matt Ritchie wide on the left.

Bruce also added Swedish right-back Emil Krafth with a day left of the window. The 25-year-old is expected to deploy the right wing-back position in the favoured 3-4-2-1, or if it's a tough away match 3-5-1-1.

The big surprise was, of course, the return of striker Andy Carroll to St James' Park. Given the 30-year-old's injury record, it is unsurprising Newcastle are only willing to offer him a one-year contract.

Questions will still be asked of Mike Ashley's spending, or lack of, but Bruce seems happy with his arrivals. The net spend this summer stands at circa £35m, which by my reckoning means there remains over £25m in the transfer pot.

Predicted Best XI: (3-4-2-1) Dubravka; Schär, Lascelles, Lejeune; Krafth, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Almiron; Joelinton

Josip Drmic has enjoyed a bright pre-season, scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Luton

Major ins: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach, free), Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, loan), Sam Byram (West Ham, £750k), Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke, loan), Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla, loan)

Major outs: Ivo Pinto (Dinamo Zagreb, free), Steven Naismith (Hearts, free), Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens, undisclosed), Matt Jarvis (released), Sean Raggett (Portsmouth, loan), Carlton Morris (Rotherham, undisclosed), Mason Bloomfield (Crawley, loan), Yanic Wildschut (released)

Sky Sports News Reporter Calum Wilson:

The statistics will tell you that Norwich have spent a little over £1m in this window - a sum that might easily be scoffed at - but dig a little deeper and there are signs that City's sporting director Stuart Webber may have unearthed a few more gems, much like those who helped lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy last season.

The early business was focused on rewarding that promotion-winning squad, with 15 first-team players handed improved contracts. Arguably the most important of which went to 19-year-old Max Aarons, who had attracted interest from Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Norwich's biggest expenditure of £750k was used to bring in a back-up for Aarons, with Sam Byram joining from West Ham. The 25-year-old struggled with injury last season while on loan at Nottingham Forest but the Hammers once saw fit to spend a reported £3.7m to take him from Leeds so, health permitting, he could be an absolute bargain.

Also hoping to resurrect his early promise is Patrick Roberts. The Manchester City loanee impressed in pre-season linking up with new striker Josip Drmic - a free signing from Borussia Monchengladbach - in their 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town.

Additional loan signings of goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and defensive midfielder Ibrahim Amadou from Schalke and Sevilla, respectively, offer some much-needed strength in depth.

Predicted Best XI: (4-2-3-1) Fahrmann; Aarons, Godfrey, Zimmerman, Lewis; Amadou, Leitner; Roberts, Buendia, Hernandez; Pukki

Callum Robinson joined Sheffield United after three years at Preston North End

Major ins: Oli McBurnie (Swansea, undisclosed), Lys Mousset (Bournemouth, £10m), Callum Robinson (Preston, undisclosed), Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan), Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Luke Freeman, (QPR, undisclosed), Phil Jagielka (Everton, free), Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds, free), Mo Besic (Everton, loan). Michael Verrips (Mechelen, free).

Major outs: Paul Coutts (Fleetwood, free), Martin Crainie (Luton Town, free), Conor Washington (Hearts, free), Ched Evans (Fleetwood, undisclosed), Mark Duffy (Stoke, loan)

Sky Sports News Chief News Editor Keith James:

With a backdrop of the club's cash-strapped owners arguing in the High Court, any dreams that Sheffield United would break their transfer record not once, but four times, were pie in the sky.

Notoriously canny with his resources, Chris Wilder has stuck to what he knows best - attracting some of the brightest talents in the Championship to join his brave new Premier League world in S2.

Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson and Oli McBurnie have been joined by Lys Mousset and Mo Besic.

The prodigal son, Phil Jagielka, has returned to bring guile and experience to a back three, but there's little chance we'll see him overlapping down the wing as regular viewers of 'Wilder-ball' may expect.

But few of United's summer signings have raised eyebrows quite like the arrival of perennial bad boy Ravel Morrison. Unlikely to start on Saturday, but glimpses in pre-season have whet the appetite of the Blades faithful.

Predicted Best XI: (3-5-1-1) Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Norwood, Lundstrum, Fleck, Stevens; Robinson; McBurnie

Danny Ings has turned his loan deal from Liverpool permanent

Major ins: Danny Ings (Liverpool, £20m), Che Adams (Birmingham City, £15m), Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege, £15m)

Major outs: Matt Targett (Aston Villa, £11m), Charlie Austin (£4m, West Brom), Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Sam Gallagher (Blackburn, undisclosed), Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar, undisclosed), Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls, loan)

Sky Sports News Reporter Lyall Thomas:

Southampton have had a positive transfer window in terms of incomings, but have found progress slow in trying to offload unwanted players.

The Saints, well-organised in the recruitment department, wanted to add pace and power up-front and quickly completed deals for Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo early in the window.

But another of their principal aims has been to trim down a bloated squad, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl stating his preference for a first-team squad of 22 players to take into the new season, but they are set for their opener at Burnley with 29.

Attempts to offload Mario Lemina, Wesley Hoedt, Cedric Soares, and at least one of their goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster, have not been successful.

This has in part been because the strongest interest in these players has been from outside the country - and European clubs would prefer to do business from England after the domestic transfer window shuts, with the market on the continent still open until August 31.

Nevertheless, Southampton go into the new season having strengthened in a key area - with both Adams and Djenepo impressing in pre-season, and with a full pre-season under the manager that joined them halfway through last season and kept them in the Premier League

Predicted Best XI: (3-4-3): Gunn; Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek; Valery, Hojberg, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand; Redmond, Ings, Adams

Tottenham secured the signings of Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso on Deadline Day

Major ins: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, £65m), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham, £30m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, £8.5m - loaned back)

Major outs: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, undisclosed), Vincent Janssen (C.F. Monterrey, undisclosed), Michel Vorm (released), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke, £6m)

Sky Sports News Reporter Lyall Thomas:

For the first time in 18 months, Tottenham signed players and were one of the busiest clubs going into Deadline Day, completing deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon - while having an ambitious go at landing Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

After breaking their club record earlier in the window with the £63m signing of long-term target Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, and adding the promising Leeds talent Jack Clarke, Spurs made bullish moves to improve their squad and had also been in talks for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

But it had not been all plain sailing. They struggled to offload a number of players in order to create space for these newcomers, without success; namely Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, who will find more competition than they are used to in their respective positions following these new arrivals.

Only Kieran Trippier, Vincent Janssen and Cameron Carter-Vickers were sold, having also put Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Georges-Kevin NKoudou on the market. However, those players could still move abroad before the continental deadline closes at the end of August - as well as Eriksen and Rose.

Spurs had also considered signing a new right-back at several times during the window, namely when prospective new option in that position - Juan Foyth - picked up an injury in pre-season. They had interest in Napoli's Elseid Hysaj and Marseille's Hiroki Sakai among others, but they remain with the options they have ahead of their season opener at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Predicted Best XI: (4-4-2 diamond) Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen; Moura, Kane

Ismaila Sarr joined Watford from Rennes

Major ins: Ismaila Sarr (£40m, Rennes), Danny Welbeck (free transfer), Craig Dawson (West Brom, £5.5m)

Major outs: Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin, £18.2m), Ben Wilmot (Swansea, loan), Miguel Britos (released), Tommie Hoban (released), Mamadou Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege, undisclosed), Miguel Britos (released)

Sky Sports News Reporter Jaydee Dyer:

Watford may have broken their transfer record and snapped up a former England international, but the success or otherwise of this window may be measured by the impact of one player they managed to hang onto.

The club managed to fend off late interest from Everton for key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain back in January. If Everton had met Watford's £50m valuation, it would have left them little time to find a replacement. Instead they start the season with a player who has been their standout performer for the past couple of seasons.

It was a busy end to the window at Vicarage Road as they also tied up late deals for Danny Welbeck and Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr. The £40m for the Senegal international shows ambition from the club and surpassed the record £18.5m they paid for Andre Gray two years ago.

Signing out-of-contract Welbeck could prove to be a steal - if he stays fit. It may be a big if, but Watford clearly believe they can get the best out of the 28-year-old.

Welbeck will be hungry to prove himself after his bright start for Arsenal last season was curtailed by injury, and he adds pedigree to Javi Gracia's already potent attacking line-up alongside Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray.

West Ham have plenty of attacking options heading into the new season

(4-2-2-2) Foster; Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Capoue, Doucoure; Sarr, Pereyra; Deeney, Deulofeu

Major ins: Sebastian Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt, £45m), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal, £24m), Albian Ajeti (Basel, £8m), Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista, £2.75m), Roberto (Espanyol, free), David Martin (Millwall, free)

Major outs: Samir Nasri (released), Andy Carroll (released), Adrian (released), Jordan Hugill (QPR, loan), Lucas Perez (Alaves, undisclosed), Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo, undisclosed), Grady Diangana (West Brom, loan)

Sky Sports News Reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

It was about quality rather than quantity for West Ham this summer. There has been a big change in the way the club signs players since Manuel Pellegrini arrived last summer.



Mario Husillos now oversees all transfer business and his network of contacts has helped West Ham complete some eye-catching deals ahead of the new season.



West Ham smashed their transfer record to sign Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for £45m and he impressed during the final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao, setting up both goals for the Hammers.

The other major signing West Ham fans will be looking forward to seeing is midfielder Pablo Fornals. This kid looks the real deal. He was a stand-out performer for Spain as they won the UEFA U21 European Championship earlier this summer.

West Ham are also looking to the future and late deals for centre-back Goncalo Cardoso and striker Albian Ajeti went under the radar. Cardoso attracted interest from a number of big clubs and he is one of the most highly-rated young centre-backs in Europe. Ajeti comes with Champions League experience and an impressive scoring record in Switzerland, but will most likely provide back up for Haller.

With Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Michail Antonio already at Pellegrini's disposal, West Ham will have plenty of attacking options and could be the team to watch this season.

Predicted Best XI: (4-2-3-1) Fabianski, Fredricks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Wilshere; Lanzini, Fornals, Anderson, Haller

Patrick Cutrone was a major coup for Wolves from AC Milan

Major ins: Raul Jimenez (Benfica, £30m), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht, undisclosed), Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid, loan), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan, £23m)

Major outs: Helder Costa (Leeds, loan - obligation to buy), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan), Kortney Hause (Aston Villa, undisclosed)

Sky Sports News Reporter Anton Toloui:

The second phase of Wolves' Premier League project is all about evolution not revolution.

The plan has been to target players 23-and-under with a lot of big-game experience and potential to develop further.

Patrick Cutrone, still only 21, is the perfect example of this. The Italy international, who has played and scored in Europe and Serie A, was persuaded to move from boyhood club AC Milan. He comes in to compete with Raul Jimenez and, with Europa League football a possibility, both should get game time. The fee, starting at £16m, is also seen as a good business.

Jesus Vallejo coming in on a season-long loan may seem like a short term fix. But, when the Spain U21 defender is expected to go back to Real Madrid, he'll only have a year left on his contract, meaning a permanent deal could be done if it works out in the West Midlands.

There have, however, been frustrations too. Amadou Diawara decided to join Roma from Napoli instead of Wolves, while Cutrone's former team-mate Franck Kessie couldn't be persuaded to join either.

The plan is to buy young and integrate those players slowly into the most settled starting XI in the Premier League. Europa League football should, if they qualify, stretch the squad but youngsters Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto have also joined to add to the first-team squad. The club is also expecting England U21 midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to feature more this season too.

Predicted Best XI: (3-5-2) Patricio; Boly, Coady, Vallejo; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

