Super 6: Six talking points from the opening round of EFL action

Sky Games look back at a shock Super 6 opening round, leading up to Saturday's selections and the big Premier League kick-off.

The Sky Bet Championship got underway at the weekend, and so did the Super 6 campaign. There was no winner so the £2m jackpot - if two million players enter! - continues the top-flight action makes its eagerly-awaited return.

Sky Games pick out some key themes from the free-to-play game's first round:

Randomness

You never know what to expect from the opening game of the season, so by automatically selecting the six scorelines without any logic, you could have scored higher.

This could be the same this weekend as the Premier League prepares for its launch, with four games featuring in Saturday's Super 6 round. Teams want to impress new managers and new players want to impress their teammates and managers, so all logic goes out of the window. Which results will you choose?

The favourites were backed…

Almost all of the results went against the grain on Saturday, with Swansea the only favourites who could get the job done. They beat Hull 2-1, while the other sides seemingly failed to live up to their eagerly-anticipated billing.

These included Stoke, Fulham and Brentford, who all lost their respective matches on the opening day.

Goalkeeping howlers…

The Stoke game threw up a couple of surprises, the most notable being the three points QPR took back to Loftus Road. Jack Butland, somewhat surprisingly, delivered an under-par performance and might have done better for Jordan Hugill's opener for Mark Warburton's side.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR

Bouncebackabilty?

Fulham were beaten 1-0 at Oakwell by Barnsley, but feature once more in Saturday's Super 6 round as they welcome Blackburn to Craven Cottage.

They will be bolstered by the signing of Harry Arter from Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal, so the question is, can they bounce back this weekend? A huge 72 per cent of players are currently tipping them to do so.

Close, but not close enough…

Four Super 6 players predicted four correct scorelines and two results to earn them an impressive 24 points out of the maximum 30 available.

Two scorelines let them down for a whopping £250,000, while one player was only one minute off picking the third, when Kamil Grosicki scored the Super 6 Golden Goal for Hull.

