Premier League goals, highlights and in-game clips: How to watch with Sky Sports

All you need to know on how to watch highlights from every Premier League game with Sky Sports.

This season, you can watch highlights of all Premier League games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game this weekend on the Sky Sports website and app - shortly after full-time, for the majority of games.

How to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Digital

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Scores app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.

Sky Sports Scores: Download the new and improved app

Image: The new Sky Sports Scores app

The new and improved Sky Sports Scores app is here! Tailor your experience to follow your team, watch free match highlights from the biggest games and get the scores your way.

The Sky Sports Football Score Centre app has had a new-season spruce and has been relaunched as the Sky Sports Scores app, but have no fear - your favourite features have been given a makeover and are still available, plus there's plenty more.

The new Sky Sports Scores app makes following football on your phone more accessible than ever before, bringing you goal alerts, commentaries, line-ups, fixtures, results and stats from hundreds of teams and leagues every single day.

Download the Sky Sports Scores app:

How to watch free in-game clips of Sky Live games

For all Premier League games live on Sky Sports, you can watch the best action shortly after it happens with a free Sky ID.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter, and you can catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel and Sky Sports Football Facebook page.

To create a free Sky ID:

1) Go to the Sky ID page

2) If you are a Sky customer, follow the instructions

3) If you are not a Sky customer, add your details and select 'I do not have a Sky viewing card number' on the next page to create a free Sky ID

4) Ensure you are logged in on that Sky ID to watch free Premier League in-game clips

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube

Head over to Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.

You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.

Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 4m subscribers.