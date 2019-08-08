Nahki Wells: QPR favourites to land Burnley striker on loan

Nahki Wells could be set for a return to QPR

QPR are favourites to sign Burnley striker Nahki Wells on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The 29-year-old spent last season on-loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, scoring seven league goals in 40 games.

Middlesbrough, Birmingham, West Brom and Bristol City have all had interest in the striker, but QPR are now the front-runners for his signature.

Wells scored 45 goals in four Championship seasons for Huddersfield before his move to Burnley, but has failed to find the net for the Clarets since.

