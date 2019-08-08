EFL suspends Bury’s Carabao Cup fixture with Sheffield Wednesday

It is the third game this season that Bury have had suspended by the EFL

The EFL has suspended Bury’s Carabao Cup fixture with Sheffield Wednesday as the club’s financial crisis ensues.

It is the third fixture the club have seen suspended, as they continue to fail to produce suitable proof to satisfy they have the necessary finances in place to settle debts and pay off creditors.

The club have already been handed a 12-point docking for the season after entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in order to try to clear some of their debts.

The EFL claims the additional information provided 'lacks the clarity required' and as such the tie on Tuesday, August 13 will now not take place as originally scheduled.

The start of the season is about optimism and hope for football supporters. But Bury fans fear they may have seen their clubs last game in the Football League.

Bury have now been given a final 14 days, until August 23, to meet all outstanding requirements of the EFL's insolvency policy or its membership of the EFL will be withdrawn.

EFL executive chair, Debbie Jevans CBE, said: "Despite continued efforts, regular communication and dialogue with Mr Dale and his team, the required evidence has not been forthcoming.

"Albeit regretfully, the board has been left with no choice but to take the action it has."

