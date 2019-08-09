Football News

Iker Casillas included in Porto squad for new season

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, who suffered a heart attack in May, made 31 league appearances last season as Porto finished second

Last Updated: 09/08/19 10:29am

Iker Casillas has been added to Porto's squad for the upcoming season
Iker Casillas has been included in Porto's squad for the upcoming season, after recovering from a heart attack.

The former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper features in Porto's squad list ahead of their opening game on Saturday.

Casillas suffered "an acute myocardial infarction" during training at the beginning of May and subsequently spent five days in hospital.

Porto had given the 38-year-old a coaching role at the club following suggestions that he would soon announce his retirement.

Before joining the Portuguese side in 2015, Casillas played 725 games for Real Madrid and captained Spain to their only World Cup triumph in 2010.

