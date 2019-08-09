Ryan Sessegnon's Deadline Day move to Tottenham from Fulham almost fell through

Ryan Sessegnon's Deadline Day move to Tottenham almost fell through because Fulham wanted to use the funds to sign Michael Hector, according to Sky sources.

Sessegnon signed a five-year deal with Spurs with the option for an extra year after the two clubs agreed a fee of £25m, potentially rising to £30m, Sky Sports News understands.

But the deal almost broke down at the eleventh hour as Fulham were looking to sign Chelsea defender Hector after wrapping up Sessegnon's sale.

Negotiations over the 19-year-old took longer than expected, to the point where Fulham director Tony Khan was willing to allow the player run down the remaining year of his contract and potentially allow him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Michael Hector reached the Gold Cup semi-finals with Jamaica in the summer

The deal to take the winger to north London wasn't signed off until after 3.30pm, and the official announcement was made at 5.45pm, 45 minutes after the deadline.

That left little time to conclude a deal for Hector, who eventually ended up staying at Stamford Bridge - although Fulham are expected to go back in for him in January, Sky Sports News understands.

Jamaica international Hector spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring two goals in 37 appearances in the Championship.