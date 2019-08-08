Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham: Will former Fulham man shine at Spurs?

Ryan Sessegnon faces a new challenge at Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham - so, will the 19-year-old become a star at Spurs?

The highly-rated youngster was pivotal during Fulham's promotion from the Championship in 2017/18 but struggled to have the same impact in the top flight last season.

Sessegnon lost his starting place following a groin strain in late December, during Claudio Ranieri's brief stint in charge, but while he reclaimed his spot in the team when Scott Parker was appointed interim manager in February, he was unable to prevent Fulham being relegated.

Sessegnon is back in the Premier League, though, after Spurs completed a Deadline Day deal. But what will he bring to Tottenham - and can he make his mark in the top flight this time around?

The stats

The graphic below demonstrates how Sessegnon was unable to back up his sensational 2017/18 Championship season in the Premier League.

Sessegnon failed to maintain his Championship form in the Premier League

The underlying numbers reveal the significant dip across numerous key stats. Sessegnon only scored two goals in the top flight - compared with 16 in his previous campaign.

Sessegnon was unable to replicate his impressive attacking stats in the top flight

Sessegnon was frequently played as a left winger in the Championship, which helped his goal-scoring purple patch. However, in the Premier League he was often used as a full-back, although he was used in every conceivable position down both flanks last season, primarily on his favoured left side.

Fulham used Sessegnon in every conceivable position down the flanks last season

Tottenham have developed many young players in recent seasons - from homegrown Harry Kane to bought-in Dele Alli - and England U21 Sessegnon looks ready to kick on now, after gaining Premier League experience last season, when he racked up more minutes than any other teenager.

Sessegnon played more minutes than any other teenager in the Premier League last season

Sessegnon also topped the stats tables among teenagers for assists (six), dribbles and key passes last season, demonstrating he has a wide range of attacking attributes to bring to Spurs.

As well as his technical ability, Sessegnon will also bring the intensity, speed and energy Mauricio Pochettino demands from his Tottenham team. Sessegnon was the 15th fastest player in the top flight last season, hitting 34.91 km/h against Manchester City in September.

Ryan Sessegnon running stats, PL 2018/19 Total PL rank (min. 500 mins for per 90) Top speed 34.91 km/h 15th Sprints per 90 17.60 19th Km per 90 10.83 km 57th

Sessegnon may not have had a dream start to life in the Premier League, but after a breakthrough season in the Championship he has added top-flight experience to his game and now, in an ideal environment at Spurs, looks primed to step up his performances under Pochettino's guidance.

Sessegnon typically passes backwards with high accuracy, but also looks for the forward pass to his inside right

