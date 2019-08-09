Harry Maguire's conduct praised by Brendan Rodgers after Manchester United move

1:18 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Harry Maguire is a 'fantastic player' and he handled his record-breaking transfer to Manchester United with 'professionalism' Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Harry Maguire is a 'fantastic player' and he handled his record-breaking transfer to Manchester United with 'professionalism'

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Harry Maguire's professionalism while he waited to move to Manchester United, adding it shows "good guys get what they want".

The England international was the subject of interest from United throughout the summer, but had to wait until the final week of the transfer window for Leicester to agree to his £80m sale.

Rather than bemoan the loss of a key player, however, Rodgers chose to praise Maguire, and believes Leicester are well placed to deal with his departure.

He said: "We lost a very important player in Harry, who was a very good man.

"What Harry did over the course of the summer was show how to conduct yourself with professionalism and respect for your club and your team-mates. He showed that good guys get what they want in the end.

"It was always then going to be a very difficult market. But the club prepared for that eventually a year ago; they brought in two outstanding young centre-halves in Caglar [Soyuncu] and Filip [Benkovic].

"We knew we had those guys there, along with Jonny Evans, who is a top centre-half. Wes Morgan as well, who is a great leader and great captain."

Caglar Soyuncu has impressed Rodgers since the manager arrived from Celtic

Rodgers did admit Leicester looked into signing a replacement for Maguire in the final days of the window.

However, when asked whether clubs increased the asking price for their players in the knowledge the Foxes had received £80m from United, Rodgers said: "Yes - simple as that.

"We looked but the market proved too difficult. But we're equally comfortable working with the players we have."

Leicester ended last season in ninth place in the Premier League, 14 points behind sixth-placed United, but Rodgers is intent on closing that gap.

"Everyone talks about getting into the top six. We want to knock as heavily as possible on that door and get there," he said.

"It's getting more difficult - the last couple of years that point gap has increased between sixth and the other teams.

"I said we wanted to make European football, whether it's this year or next year, so we shall see."