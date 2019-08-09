Kieran Tierney facing up to six weeks out with groin injury

Kieran Tierney will receive treatment on a groin injury

Kieran Tierney could have to wait six weeks to make his Arsenal debut after the club confirmed he is continuing to receive treatment for a groin injury.

The Scottish left-back joined the Gunners from Celtic for £25m on Deadline Day but his new side say he will not be able to take part in full training for between four and six weeks.

Tierney struggled with injury towards the end of last season and featured just three times for the Hoops in their final nine matches of last season.

Arsenal will also be without Sead Kolasinac for their opening Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The left-back has been ruled out, along with Mesut Ozil, because of "further security incidents" that are being investigated by police.

However, there is better news for Arsenal with fellow Deadline Day signing David Luiz likely to be ready to play against Newcastle.