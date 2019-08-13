Philippe Coutinho still wanted by Bayern Munich - European Paper Talk

Bayern reportedly remain in talks for Barca playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Across Europe - where the transfer window remains open - clubs continue to pursue targets and complete big-money deals.

Spain

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have continued talks over a deal for Philippe Coutinho. The Bundesliga side are open to signing the Brazilian on a two-year loan. (Sport)

However, Coutinho's salary could prove a stumbling block as Bayern are not prepared to make the Brazilian their highest earner ahead of Robert Lewandowski. (AS)

Atleti expect to complete the signing of Valencia striker Rodrigo

Atletico Madrid expect to complete the £55m signing of Rodrigo, who has not trained with Valencia this morning. (Marca)

Angel Correa and Nikola Kalinic will have to be sold by Atleti to finance their move for the Spain international. Correa has been linked with a £45m switch to Milan throughout the summer. (Marca)

Italy

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is still being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side would have to pay around £55m for the 20-year-old Italian international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

If the Rossoneri cash in on Donnarumma they will look to sign either James Rodriguez or Isco from Real Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is still wanted by PSG

Inter hope to strike a deal with Fiorentina that will see Federico Chiesa move to San Siro in the summer of 2020. The winger has been heavily linked with Juventus this summer but La Viola have resisted all offers. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter striker Mauro Icardi is set to turn down offers from Roma and Napoli and is determined to move to Juventus, who he has already agreed personal terms with. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are set to complete a £38m move for PSV winger Hirving Lozano after late interest from Monaco fizzled out. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have agreed terms with Juventus for Daniele Rugani. The Giallorossi will pay an initial £4.5m to take the centre-back on loan with an obligation to make the switch permanent next summer for £23m. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

PSG sporting director Leonardo has held talks with Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier over a potential return to the French capital. The Ivorian has made just 41 appearances in his two years with Spurs. (L'Équipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Michaël Cuisance but have yet to submit a formal offer for the 19-year-old French midfielder. (Sportbuzzer)

