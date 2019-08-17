League Two round-up: Watch goals and highlights

Eoin Doyle scored on his Swindon debut to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Exeter and lift them to the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Doyle helped extend Swindon's unbeaten start to the season by firing a late equaliser after Matt Jay had put Exeter ahead 18 minutes from time.

Exeter are second, despite dropping their first points of the season, while Forest Green also extended their unbeaten start as substitute Junior Mondal struck the only goal in a 1-0 home win against Grimsby.

Macclesfield responded to the departure of manager Sol Campbell earlier in the week by winning 2-1 at Northampton thanks to Theo Archibald's late winner.

The Silkmen led at half-time through Ben Stephens and, although Jordan Turnbull levelled it up for Northampton, Archibald struck in the last minute to take all three points.

Overnight leaders Plymouth slipped to their first defeat of the season as Kyle Howkins' late header secured Newport a 1-0 win at Rodney Parade.

Bradford kick-started their campaign with their first win since relegation with a comfortable 3-0 home victory against winless Oldham, who are bottom.

James Vaughan and Clayton Donaldson gave Bradford a 2-0 half-time lead and Sean Scannell's first goal since 2015 put the game beyond Oldham.

Crewe beat Walsall 1-0 at Gresty Road courtesy of Eddie Nolan's second-half effort. Home defender Ollie Lancashire was sent off for his second yellow card in the 90th minute.

Jake Beesley headed Salford's stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Port Vale, who had briefly led through Richie Bennett's late goal.

Carlisle, surprise winners at Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek, lost 2-0 at home to Mansfield, who registered their first win through first-half goals from Danny Rose and Nicky Maynard.

Harry Darling clinched Cambridge their first victory of the season, 2-1 at Colchester.

Marc Richards headed Cambridge's equaliser after Colchester had led through Luke Norris's early penalty and Darling struck the visitors' late winner.

Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson saved a late penalty to ensure a 2-2 home draw against Crawley.

Scunthorpe led through Rory McArdle and Matty Lund after Beryly Lubala's opener for Crawley and after Nathan Ferguson headed the visitors level in the second half, Watson parried Lubala's spot kick.

Leyton Orient were held 0-0 at Brisbane Road by Stevenage. Morecambe drew 0-0 with Cheltenham.