Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny set to seal loan move to Besiktas

Mohamed Elneny is set for a move to Turkey

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will land in Istanbul on Friday to sign a year-long loan with Besiktas, according to Sky sources.

Last week, Gunners boss Unai Emery told Elneny he should leave the club before the end of the transfer window in search of first-team football.

The Egypt international is now set to secure a move away from the Emirates to join the Turkish Super Lig club, who will cover his Arsenal wages.

Besiktas are looking for a central midfielder ahead of the transfer window deadline on Monday after Chile international Gary Medel left the club to join Serie A side Bologna on Thursday.

Elneny made just eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season, with a further seven games played in their Europa League campaign which ended in defeat to rivals Chelsea in the final.

Elneny originally joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016 in a deal worth up to £7m.