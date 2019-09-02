Hamza Choudhury hoping to become first British South Asian to play for England

Hamza Choudhury hopes he can become the first British South Asian to turn out for England at senior level.

Loughborough-born Choudhury, who is of both Bangladeshi and Caribbean descent, has made a dazzling start to the new season for Leicester and is fast establishing himself as a Foxes fan-favourite.

Michael Chopra told Sky Sports News last week he thinks Chouhdury is closing in on an England call-up, and the battle-hardened midfielder admits playing for the national team at some stage would be a dream come true.

"Definitely. It's important to everyone regardless of your background but especially for me and my family," Choudhury told Sky Sports News when asked if it would mean a lot to him and his family to be the first British Asian to play for England.

Choudhury has made seven appearances for the England U21 side

"To play for England is dreams. You dream of it as a kid but never really expect to fulfil it. But someone of [Chopra's] stature to say that is very confidence-boosting and hopefully I can [play for England] one day."

Chouhdury, who was last week handed a new four-year contract, does not need to look far for inspiration, with Leicester team-mates Ben Chilwell and James Maddison both named in England's squad for the European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The 20-year-old admits seeing his team-mates, who are both two years older than him, called up for England duty gives him belief that he can turn his dreams into reality.

"To have players in touching distance that you see make the same journey as you and have obviously gone and got their full caps is very exciting to see," he said.

"You're obviously buzzing for them but it also gives you something to work for. It shows it is not out of reach, it is not impossible.

"The boys (Chilwell and Maddison) in and around the club work really hard every day. They deserve it and hopefully [the young players] can do the same thing."