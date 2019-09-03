Real Madrid to continue Paul Pogba chase next summer - European Paper Talk

Paul Pogba is wanted by Real Madrid next summer

The transfer window has finally closed across Europe but that doesn’t mean the rumour mill has stopped turning.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid have not ended their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and will attempt to sign the French midfielder next summer. (AS)

Barcelona haven't given up on Neymar and will make sure they are able to secure the Brazilian's signing from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. (AS)

Manchester United will attempt to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if David de Gea does not renew his contract at Old Trafford. (AS)

Real Madrid never submitted a formal offer for Neymar despite calls from the PSG star's father and agent, Neymar Sr, that the Brazilian was open to a move to the Bernabeu. Los Blancos had concerns over the Brazilian's fitness and didn't want to pay the Ligue 1 champions' asking price. (Marca)

Shinji Okazaki has left Malaga just a month after joining the club. The former Leicester star didn't play a game for Los Malaguistas as he couldn't be registered due to budget restraints. (Marca)

Neymar stayed at PSG despite interest from Barcelona

Italy

Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter Milan around £10m to take Mauro Icardi on loan and have the option of signing the Argentine forward for £60m next summer. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on fee in the deal which took Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina. The 18-year-old forward cost the Serie A side £450,000 with further payment due in bonuses. (Sky Italia)

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is expected to undergo knee surgery today and could be ruled out for up to six months. (Various)

Chiellini's injury meant Juventus stopped Daniele Rugani from leaving Turin. "We had some opportunities but Juventus preferred to keep him," the centre-back's agent Davide Torchia said. (Tuttosport)

France

Kieran Trippier believes his move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid is a step forward in his career. "For a defender, there is no better place than Atletico," the full-back said. "I'm working with one of the best coaches in the world, and Atletico is one of the biggest teams in Europe. It's a step forward." (AFP)

Neymar told his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates on Saturday that he would not be moving to Barcelona this summer and that he is ready to play for the Ligue 1 champions. (RMC)

Germany

Jerome Boateng's move from Juventus to Bayern Munich fell through after the centre-back decided against a move to Turin. (Bild)