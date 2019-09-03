EFL to discuss Bury's potential Football League return

The EFL has agreed to discuss the matter of Bury's potential re-entry into the Football League following their expulsion last week.

The Shakers were expelled from the league, losing their place in League One, after C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a proposed takeover of the club.

However, there are calls for the governing body to reconsider its decision, with an alternative option being the club are re-admitted into League Two for the 2020/21 season.

An EFL statement released on Tuesday has said the organisation will consult the remaining 71 clubs in the coming weeks regarding Bury's situation.

There is no precedent for a club to enter the EFL directly through an application for admission or readmission following withdrawal of membership with it a "complex situation that raises questions of due process, precedent and fairness as well as financial implications".

However, it goes on to say any such move would be dependent on "clear evidence being required of the club's financial viability and its ability to fulfil its ongoing commitments".

Bury insist a £7m takeover bid by another party had been submitted prior to the second deadline on August 27.

The club's general manager Scott Johnson said after Tuesday's announcement: "We think this is common sense. We think it's very positive and we welcome the news.

"What we'll do now is prepare and move forward and assist Bury Football Club's application to the Football Association.

"If we were to be relegated to League Two we would obviously still have the football league status and my understanding is that one of the buyers would still be prepare to purchase the club."

"Of course, if we are re-admitted it does set a precedent, not just for Bury Football Club but any other club that does get into difficulty

"Football is very reciprocal, you can get promoted or relegated and fall into difficulties and it is important that everyone is looked after in the football family going forward."

Fraud inquiry launched at Bury

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report of fraud involving Bury, following the club's expulsion from the EFL.

In a short statement, the Greater Manchester force said: "On 18 June 2019, police received a report of fraud involving Bury Football Club. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Sky Sports News understands that this investigation is not in relation to the current Bury owner Steve Dale.

That report was made one month before Dale reached a company voluntary arrangement with the club's creditors to repay 25 per cent of the £9m they were owed.

But that deal depended on the club being allowed to play this season, something the English Football League, concerned about Dale's ability to finance those debts and the team's costs, refused to sanction.

This resulted in Dale missing several deadlines to either prove he could meet his obligations or sell the club to someone who could. The EFL finally ran out of patience last Tuesday and expelled Bury from the league.

No arrests have been made so far.