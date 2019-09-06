European Leagues announce Champions League proposal

There could be a change to the Champions League format from the 2024 season

Europe's top leagues have announced a Champions League proposal that rejects radical changes wanted by elite clubs.

UEFA have been working with the European Club Association (ECA) on a proposal to redesign the tournament from 2024, replacing it with a format featuring promotion and relegation that could largely turn it into a closed competition.

It would mean locking in 24 of the existing 32 Champions League places as well as having eight-team groups giving clubs 14 games each that would ultimately squeeze available dates for national leagues and cups.

However, the 29-nation European Leagues group says proposals include no new promotion or relegation between the Champions League and Europa League from 2024, and limiting teams to six group games.

They also state Champions League entries "must be based on qualification from the domestic competitions" except for the winner retaining its place.

Though mostly supporting the status quo, the leagues say they are "in favour of innovations [that] contribute to the growth of professional football as a whole and not just for a very few."

UEFA's consultation on potential changes has so far stalled while clubs and leagues are far apart in their proposals.