Serie A clubs vote against proposed Champions League reform

Fifteen Serie A clubs have voted against the European Club Association's (ECA) proposed reforms to the Champions League from 2024.

The ECA is working with UEFA on a proposal to redesign the competition and replace it with a tournament featuring promotion and relegation that could be largely closed off to outsiders.

According to Reuters, all but five clubs from the top division in Italy backed a resolution which said that qualification for UEFA club competitions such as the Champions League should be based exclusively on performances in domestic leagues, as happens at present.

Juventus were the only club to agree with the reform, while Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Fiorentina declined to vote.

The Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 have already opposed a potential reform.

"Any semi-closed model will endanger the value of national competitions," the Serie A clubs said in the resolution.

"We also express our concerns about the economic and competitive impact on Serie A of this UEFA reform.

"We truly hope that UEFA will take our observations into consideration and will work together with the European Leagues to implement a different model that will preserve the sustainability of both national championships and European competitions."

The ECA, whose chairman Andrea Agnelli is Juventus president, says it wants to help clubs outside the biggest five leagues by giving them more regular European matches.