Samuel Eto'o announces retirement from football

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

The Cameroon forward, who made his debut in 1997, scored more than 350 goals across his club career, winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona and once with Inter.

Eto'o, also named African Player of the Year four times, posted the news on his official Instagram, saying: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

After joining Real Madrid from Kadji Sports Academy in Cameroon, Eto'o was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca before moving to Barcelona in 2004.

Afer becoming the record holder for most La Liga appearances by an African, Eto'o moved to Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho in 2009 before the twilight of his career saw spells at Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor and finally Qatar SC.

Internationally, Eto'o was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon's squad at the age of 17.

Eto'o also went on to claim gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002.