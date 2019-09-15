Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores on Roma debut - European round-up

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates his dream debut

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his Roma debut to help new boss Paulo Fonseca to his first victory with a 4-2 win over Sassulo.

The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side's third goal as the visitors were put to the sword in the first half.

Roma were 4-0 up inside 33 minutes thanks to Bryan Cristantes header, a volley from Edin Dzeko, Mkhitaryan's low strike and a composed finish from Justin Kluivert.

The visitors rallied in the second half through Domenico Berardi's double but it was too little too late.

The result moves Roma into seventh place on five points, four behind leaders Inter Milan, while Sassuolo are 12th after taking three points from their opening three games.

Earlier in the day, SPAL stunned European hopefuls Lazio as they came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to Jasmin Kurtic's late winner.

Bologna also went joint-second after pulling off a remarkable comeback in Brescia, recovering from a 3-1 half-time deficit to win 4-3 after Daniele Dessena was sent off for the hosts shortly after the break.

Duvan Zapata scored a stunning stoppage-time strike to earn Atalanta a 2-1 victory at Genoa, while Cagliari won 3-1 away to Parma.

Sevilla go top of La Liga

Joan Jordan celebrates the goal that sent Sevilla to the top of La Liga

Joan Jordan's goal proved enough for Sevilla to win at Alaves and go to the top of La Liga for the first time this season.

Atletico Madrid's 3-2 defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday night ended the league's only perfect record and Sevilla took advantage of the slip up with a comfortable 1-0 victory.

Jordan curled in a brilliant free-kick with 25 minutes on the clock and it proved enough in the Basque country, as Sevilla passed up numerous chances to double their lead.

Alaves failed to have a single shot on target in their first defeat of the season and remain mid-table.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo had Saenz and Beltran sent off in the opening 29 minutes at home to Granada and subsequently suffered a 2-0 defeat to the newly-promoted side.

Ligue 1

Califa Koulibaly's goal was enough to move Nantes up to fourth with a 1-0 win over Stade Reims, who missed the chance to move into the top half and remain 11th.

Elsewhere, ex-Leeds and Bournemouth winger Max Gradel scored against his former club in Toulouse's 2-2 draw at Saint-Etienne, where the hosts clawed back from a two-goal deficit.

Bundesliga

David Wagner's Schalke came from behind to triumph 5-1 at second-bottom Paderborn, a win which moved them up to sixth in the table with seven points from four games.

Cauly headed promoted Paderborn in front in the eighth minute before Salif Sane equalised with a header of his own in the 33rd.

Suat Serder's deflected shot gave Schalke the lead four minutes after the break and Amine Harit, set up by on-loan Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny, then made it 3-1 in the 71st minute.

Substitute Ahmed Kutucu and Harit netted in the 83rd and 85th minutes respectively as Schalke wrapped up an emphatic win that took them up to sixth.