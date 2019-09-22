Real Madrid nick win at Sevilla - European round-up

Karim Benzema powered home the winning goal

Real Madrid bounced back from their humbling Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a battling 1-0 victory against Sevilla on Sunday night.

A towering header from Karim Benzema gave Madrid the impressive win to go level on points at the top of La Liga on Sunday, offering the perfect response to their recent humiliating Champions League defeat in Paris.

Benzema gave the visitors the lead against former Real coach Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla midway through the second half in a tense game, timing his jump to perfection to meet a cross from Dani Carvajal on the byline and send the ball high into the net.

Sevilla's former Madrid striker Javier Hernandez put the ball in the net for the hosts late in the game but his effort was correctly ruled out for offside, and Real hung on to claim their first win at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in five seasons.

The victory saw Madrid climb into second place on 11 points after five games, level with leaders Athletic Bilbao, while Sevilla tumbled from top spot at the start of the weekend to fifth on 10 points.

Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leganes on Sunday amid fans' protests against club owner Peter Lim for his recent decision to fire the team's popular coach.

Some fans at Mestalla Stadium loudly chanted "Peter Lim, leave!" before and after kick-off. Others protested outside the stadium before the match.

Singapore businessman Lim fired successful coach Marcelino Garca Toral last week after he criticised the club's lack of reinforcements for his squad.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jos scored twice in the first half to help earn a 3-1 victory at Espanyol, who are now in the relegation zone.

Getafe beat Mallorca 4-2 at home for their first league win this season.

Llorente loving life

Fernando Llorente's free transfer to Napoli is paying large dividends as the Spanish striker scored two goals and set up another in a 4-1 win at promoted Lecce in Serie A.

Receiving his first start since joining Napoli on deadline day, Llorente was ready and well-positioned when a shot from Milik ricocheted into his path, using one touch to put Napoli ahead midway through the first half.

Then Napoli were awarded a penalty when Panagiotis Tachtsidis used his arm to clear a cross from Llorente.

Lorenzo Insigne's first effort from the penalty spot was saved but goalkeeper Gabriel was adjudged to have stepped off his line too early and Insigne smashed his second shot into the top corner.

Eight minutes from time, Llorente got his second.

Fabian Ruiz also scored for Napoli after the break with a blistering effort from beyond the area, before Marco Mancosu pulled one back for Lecce with a penalty.

Napoli moved up to third, three points behind perfect Inter Milan and one point behind eight-time defending champions Juventus.

Fiorentina full-back Dalbert Henrique became the third player targeted with racist chants in Serie A this season.

The offensive chants prompted a brief suspension during the first half of a 2-2 draw at Atalanta.

Federico Chiesa and Franck Ribery scored for Fiorentina before Josip Ilicic and Timothy Castagne replied for Atalanta in the final minutes.

Roma are fourth, one point behind Napoli, after beating Bologna 2-1 with a stoppage-time header from Edin Dzeko.

Sassuolo beat Spal 3-0 with a double from Francesco Caputo in an Emilia-Romagna derby, and Sampdoria defeated Torino 1-0 with a close-range goal from Manolo Gabbiadini.

Neymar rescues PSG

Neymar struck late again as Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 to strengthen their Ligue 1 lead.

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal against Racing Strasbourg last weekend, found the back of the net three minutes from time to put PSG on 15 points from six games, leaving Lyon in ninth place seven points behind.

Second-placed Angers, who demolished Saint-Etienne 4-1 earlier on Sunday, are three points off the pace.

Also on Sunday, Stade Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Lille.

Dortmund stumble again

Borussia Dortmund floundered again in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

An own-goal from Thomas Delaney on 88 minutes earned Frankfurt a share of the points and dropped Dortmund a point behind Bayern Munich and three behind early leader Leipzig.

Dortmund had already lost 3-1 at Union Berlin and have 10 points after five games.

Axel Witsel gave Dortmund an early lead after being picked out by Thorgan Hazard in the 11th minute.

Both teams maintained a furious pace but Frankfurt gradually gained the ascendency and Andre Silva duly equalized. It was the Portuguese forward's first goal for Frankfurt since arriving on loan from Milan.

Jadon Sancho scored for a reinvigorated Dortmund after the break, the English teenager firing in from close range on 66 minutes after Witsel sent the rebound across goal after Kevin Trapp had parried Raphal Guerreiro's free-kick.

But Dortmund defender Mats Hummels had already gone off with an apparent back injury and Frankfurt kept pushing for another equalizer.

The home side's persistence was rewarded when Martin Hinteregger fired the ball across the face of goal to the back post. Frankfurt substitute Daichi Kamada shot at goal and Delaney deflected it in while attempting to clear from almost point-blank range.

Substitute Marcus Thuram scored twice as Borussia Monchengladbach came from behind to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 for their first win at home since January.