European paper talk: Willian eyed by Juventus with Chelsea contract running down

Willian has scored only three league goals since the start of last season

With transfer news from around the continent, here's the best from Monday's back pages from Europe.

Which is why there is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Juventus are monitoring Willian's contract situation at Chelsea and could make a move for the Brazilian winger if he becomes a free agent next summer. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier remains a target for AC Milan and the Rossoneri will make an approach for the Ivorian international in January. (Sport Mediaset)

AC Milan sporting Frederic Massara and technical director Paolo Maldini have reassured head coach Marco Giampaolo that his job is safe despite a disappointing start to the season. (Corriere della Sera)

However, if Milan do decide to part ways with Giampaolo they could turn to Luciano Spalletti, who was replaced by Antonio Conte at city rivals Inter this summer. (Tuttosport)

Paris Saint-Germain could revive their interest in Juventus midfielder Emre Can in January. The former Liverpool star was left unhappy after he was omitted from the Serie A side's Champions League squad. (Tuttosport)

Emre Can only joined Juventus from Liverpool last summer

Spain

Barcelona want to strengthen their midfield with the signing of Napoli's Fabian Ruiz. Barca sporting director Eric Abidal travelled to watch the Spain international, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid, score against Leece this weekend. (Mundo Deportivo)

Abidal also cast his eye over centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly with Barcelona keen to make the defender the long-term heir to Gerard Pique at the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sergio Ramos is insistent the Real Madrid squad remain behind Zinedine Zidane despite an inconsistent start to the campaign. "We are all with Zidane despite the previous results, to talk about other coaches is to disrespect to him." (Various)

Espanyol will turn to Quique Setien if they decide to sack David Gallego. The Periquitos sit in the relegation zone after five La Liga games. (Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz next summer if Jadon Sancho leaves the club. The German midfielder has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in addition to several other European giants. (Kicker)