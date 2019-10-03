Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac: Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Arsenal players

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were the victims of an attempted robbery

A man has pled guilty to the attempted robbery of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in July.

Ashley Smith appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court via video link on Thursday morning and admitted attempting to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac on July 25.

Judge Sheelagh Canavan adjourned sentencing until November 1.

Ozil and Kolasinac missed the opening game of the Premier League season away to Newcastle over security concerns.

