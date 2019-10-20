Hawk-Eye-Innovations apologises following VAR screen error in Tottenham draw

Dele Alli's equaliser was incorrectly displayed on the scoreboard after a VAR check

The company supplying Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Premier League has apologised following a graphic error during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Watford.

2:13 Soccer Saturday pundit Phil Thompson branded VAR 'shambolic' amid confusion over a late Dele Alli equaliser in Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Watford in the Premier League Soccer Saturday pundit Phil Thompson branded VAR 'shambolic' amid confusion over a late Dele Alli equaliser in Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Watford in the Premier League

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli salvaged a point for Spurs four minutes from time, cancelling out Abdoulaye Doucoure's opener.

However referee Christopher Kavanagh initiated a VAR check for a suspected handball.

Kavanagh signalled for a goal following the review, but an error from the base at Stockley Park triggered a message of 'No Goal' on the big screen.

Dele Alli looks at referee Christopher Kavanagh as VAR confuses matters following the midfielder's goal

The situation caused confusion among both sets of supporters - and the company, Hawk-Eye Innovations, has vowed to work alongside the Premier League to ensure there is no repeat scenario.

Hawk-Eye apologises to Spurs and Watford fans for the confusion caused when an incorrect graphic was sent to the big screen. We are working together with PGMOL and the Premier League to understand the root cause of this problem and propose measures to ensure it won't happen again — Hawk-Eye Innovations (@Hawkeye_view) October 19, 2019

"Hawk-Eye apologises to Spurs and Watford fans for the confusion caused when an incorrect graphic was sent to the big screen," a company statement read.

"We are working together with PGMOL and the Premier League to understand the root cause of this problem and propose measures to ensure it won't happen again."

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw against Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw against Watford in the Premier League

Tottenham are in seventh in the Premier League table following a difficult start to the campaign and face league leaders Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watford remain rock bottom with four points and without a win in five Premier League games since reappointing Quique Sanchez Flores as head coach on September 8.