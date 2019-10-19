Tottenham 1-1 Watford: VAR confusion as Dele Alli rescues Spurs

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Dele Alli rescues Spurs after VAR drama FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Dele Alli rescues Spurs after VAR drama

Dele Alli scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw Watford but confusion surrounded it as a VAR review awarded the goal on the field but disallowed it on the big screen.

Alli's leveller (86) - after Abdoulaye Doucoure (6) had given Watford the lead - was reviewed by VAR for a potential handball and referee Chris Kavanagh signalled for a goal but the big screen message, which is controlled by Stockley Park, stated that the goal had been ruled out.

After some confusion, the goal was eventually given.

The VAR controversy took centre stage but it could not mask another very flat performance from Tottenham, who had only mustered one shot on target before Alli's late reply - a goal which means Watford remain winless this season.

Alli's goal saved Spurs from a third straight loss in all competitions but this latest setback still leaves boss Mauricio Pochettino under pressure, with Tottenham falling further behind in the race for the top four.

Player Ratings Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Aurier (5), Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (4), Vertonghen (6), Rose (4), Sissoko (6), Winks (6), Alli (6), Moura (6), Kane (6)



Subs: Son (8), Lamela (6)



Watford: Foster (6), Janmaat (8), Dawson (8), Kabasele (8), Cathcart (8), Holebas (7), Pereyra (8), Doucoure (9), Cleverley (8), Chalobah (7), Welbeck (6)



Subs: Deulofeu (8), Hughes (6)



Man of the match: Abdoulaye Doucoure

How VAR chaos took centre stage

The days of Tottenham being a reliable outfit where they'd press, play with quality and defend well are a thing of the past now as you felt a sense of nervousness in the home stands at kick-off. Watford sensed it too and started brightly, taking the lead inside six minutes.

Team news Maurico Pochettino switched to a 5-3-2, making seven changes from the defeat at Brighton. Paulo Gazzaniga started in goal in replace of the injured Hugo Lloris, while there were also recalls for Serge Aurier, Davison Sanchez, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura.



Quique Sanchez Flores made two changes from the 0-0 with Sheffield United. Craig Dawson came back into the back five to replace Sebastian Prodl while Nathaniel Chalobah got a rare start in midfield.

Just like for England in Prague last weekend, Danny Rose was targeted as a weakness by the opposition and was slow to react to a burst by Daryl Jaanmat down the right flank. The full-back remained cool, calm and collected and delivered a fantastic ball into the middle which was turned home by Doucoure - his first goal since April.

It was an impressive start by Watford, especially considering Danny Welbeck hobbled off injured after two minutes, bringing Gerard Deulofeu off the bench.

Watford remained the more dangerous team as Spurs' tactic of trying to work the ball wide to their full-backs wasn't troubling Watford's well-organised back five.

Deulofeu had a strong penalty claim turned down by Kavanagh after Jan Vertonghen went to ground - a decision that was reviewed by VAR but not overturned despite there appearing to be contact.

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after giving Watford the lead at Spurs

Heung-Min Son was unleashed from the bench at half-time by Pochettino and his introduction sparked Spurs into life for a 10-minute spell after the break. The South Korean charged down the right but his powerful effort from a tight angle came crashing back off the crossbar.

Watford responded with some clever play on the counter but a lack of quality with their final pass, from Jaanmat and Deulofeu allowed Tottenham to stay in the game.

With the game seemingly fizzling out in a way that Watford desired, Tottenham snatched an equaliser with four minutes remaining, although it was clouded in controversy.

A long ball caused confusion for Ben Foster and his defence which allowed Alli to latch onto the loose ball and he fired home from a tight angle. However, a VAR review was initiated as Alli's first touch to control the ball into his path came via the top of his arm.

Kavanagh was in touch with his VAR assistant and signalled for the goal but an error from the base at Stockley Park triggered a message of 'No Goal' on the big screen.

Confusion reigned but after another quick chat with the VAR, Kavanagh confirmed that the goal had been awarded.

Opta stats

Spurs have won just three of their last 12 Premier League games (W3 D4 L5), keeping just one clean sheet across those games.

Watford remain winless in the Premier League this season (W0 D4 L5), failing to win their opening nine games of a league season for the first time since 2006-07, when they went on to finish bottom of the Premier League.

Spurs made seven changes to their starting XI for this match - their most between two Premier League games in a season in Premier League history.

What's next?

Spurs have an important home Champions League clash with Crvena Zvezda on Tuesday before travelling to take on Liverpool next Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Watford are back at Vicarage Road next Saturday when they welcome Bournemouth.