Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham need to be ready in January transfer window

Mauricio Pochettino insists Spurs must be ready to act in the January window

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Tottenham to be "ready" to make signings in the January window, but insisted he is happy with his current squad.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday, and have won just one in seven in all competitions following an unsettling summer surrounding the future of the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose.

Pochettino has been public in the past about Spurs' tactics in the transfer market, and when asked whether they will be active in the January window, the Argentinian said they must be prepared and agile.

"We are not going to get any benefit to talk about January, it is too far away, we have got a lot of games to play," he said. "That is the structure of the club that is working and thinking and they need to be ready if we need to do something, if not we keep going, but I am happy with the squad, I am happy with the players.

"Like always, what is going to happen in January I cannot guess today, what happens will happen. We need to take the responsibility.

"But if we win all of the games why will we need to do anything? But if we need something we need to act. But we need to act and stay calm.

"The most important thing now is to provide calm to the players, they need to recover for Tuesday [against Crvena Zvezda] because it is going to be important to win and build again our confidence. It is going to be tough because the Champions League is always tough.

"It is not the moment to talk, when the time arrives we are going to take that decision in one way or another.

"But please, I am not contradictory in my speech or my press conference. Now is the time to stay all together, all of the squad, with the staff and the fans and try and change the atmosphere."

