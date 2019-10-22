Premier League Power Rankings: Aston Villa's Jack Grealish top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish tops the chart after he scored and assisted during a 2-1 win over Brighton, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching from the stands.

Grealish completed a team-topping number of passes and touches, in addition to creating six chances during his talismanic performance - having also scored during the 5-1 rout at Norwich before the international break.

Full-backs dominate the top performers, with Leicester's Ricardo Pereira retaining runner-up spot following the 2-1 win over Burnley, while Chelsea's Marcos Alonso soars into third place after netting the winner against Newcastle.

Wolves winger Adama Traore topped the previous rankings but tumbles into No 4 spot after a 1-1 draw with Southampton, while Villa's summer signing Matt Targett (No 5) is also among the chart toppers.

Aston Villa's John McGinn retained No 9 spot in this week's chart

Liverpool's perfect start to the season ended with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 6) and Andy Robertson (No 10) are sole representatives in the top 10, with the latter assisting Adam Lallana's leveller.

Elsewhere, Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi (No 7) recorded a team-topping number of duels, interceptions and aerial challenges during the win over Burnley, while Brighton stopper Mat Ryan (No 8) made six saves against Villa.

In terms of each club's top performers, in was the notable week for out-of-favour players returning to form, with Alonso hitting heights for Chelsea and Gylfi Sigurdsson coming off the bench to score a screamer for Everton.