Greg Clarke wants concussions substitutes introduced 'as soon as possible'

FA chairman Greg Clarke will present findings surrounding concussion to the FIFA council in Shanghai

FA chairman Greg Clarke wants concussion substitutes to be introduced "as quickly as possible" after a report found a higher incidence of neurodegenerative diseases among former footballers.

Clarke will present the findings of the study to the FIFA Council in Shanghai on Thursday, which he will attend in his capacity as a vice-president of the world governing body.

The initial phase of the report did not look into why the incidence of these conditions is higher among footballers than the control group. The FA released a statement saying that ''there is not enough evidence at this stage to make other changes to the way the modern-day game is played''.

Clarke has suggested that changes in dealing with concussions need to be made sooner rather than later.

1:42 Lenny Johnrose, a former Bury footballer who suffers from motor neurone disease, wants football authorities and the UK government to follow US Sport in taking action to lower the risk of further cases like his. Lenny Johnrose, a former Bury footballer who suffers from motor neurone disease, wants football authorities and the UK government to follow US Sport in taking action to lower the risk of further cases like his.

"One of the things we're pushing on, and I've spoken to FIFA and UEFA about this, is to introduce concussion substitutes as quickly as possible," Clarke said.

''If anyone has a head injury you don't just want to have a doctor looking at them quickly and saying 'you're OK' or 'you're not OK' - you can send someone else on to play while that player is assessed to make sure we move away from time pressure on doctors to make really important health decisions."

Football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will discuss concussion, and the implementation of concussion substitutes, at the meeting of its football and technical advisory panels in Zurich on Wednesday.