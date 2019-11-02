Frank Lampard exclusive: How infectious Jorginho became key for Chelsea

Jorginho has been in impressive form for Chelsea this term

Frank Lampard insisted he knew Jorginho had the quality to be a key player for Chelsea even before he became manager.

The Italian midfielder has been on superb form this season, having suffered criticism for his performances under Maurizio Sarri last term at Stamford Bridge.

In an exclusive interview with Soccer AM's Tubes, Lampard gave an insight into the 27-year-old's character on and off the pitch.

"I've got to say, I watched him in a lot of the games in the run-in last year - I know he had a bit of a tough time - but I was really struck by his bravery on the ball. He always wanted it.

"I was excited to work with him, and from day one in pre-season, we had a possession game, it was clear his ability on the ball.

"What's become even clearer since then, his attitude and what he does with the group, he's driven. That's why I've made him vice-captain. He's one of those infectious players, he cajoles players on the pitch, before the game. I've loved to see the fans' reaction to him.

Frank Lampard sat down with Soccer AM's Tubes

"One thing a fan will always do - and I'm a fan - is that when you see someone giving everything, passion, drive, they will always react to that. You've seen that with Jorginho."

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League table after four straight wins, and go to Norwich on Saturday Night Football

Hudson-Odoi: Lampard's a massive boost

Also speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Callum Hudson-Odoi gave insight into how Lampard has given the club a boost, and how the Chelsea legend is helping the youngster improve his own game.

"It's been a massive boost for the club. It's given us the great belief and respect for him that he's done it here, and he knows what it is to be a top player.

Callum Hudson-Odoi says Lampard's arrival has given both him and the club a massive boost

"We've all been learning off him; I've had a few chats with him about getting into better positions on the pitch, always trying to improve myself in training and on the pitch.

"It has given us the belief that we can achieve big things at this club."

