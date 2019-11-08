Ederson out of Liverpool vs Manchester City with injury

Ederson has been ruled out with injury

Manchester City will be without goalkeeper Ederson for their key game against Liverpool on Super Sunday.

The Brazil 'keeper suffered a muscular problem in the 1-1 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side trail leaders Liverpool by six points, has confirmed Claudio Bravo will start at Anfield.

Bravo, who was sent off in Italy in midweek, last started a league game for the club in May 2018.

"Ederson is not able to play on Sunday," said Guardiola. "How long is he out for? I don't know.

"We have another top goalkeeper. We won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup thanks to Claudio Bravo. He is an exceptional goalkeeper and has played a lot of games for Chile. No doubts."

More to follow...