Robbie Brady: Republic of Ireland absence hurt but now I’m ready for Denmark

0:47 Robbie Brady wants to create something special on his return to the Republic of Ireland squad with victory over Denmark in their crucial Euro 2020 qualifier. Robbie Brady wants to create something special on his return to the Republic of Ireland squad with victory over Denmark in their crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.

Robbie Brady is ready to turn Republic of Ireland frustration into euphoria and help the side to take a step closer to Euro 2020 qualification with victory over Denmark.

The 27-year-old is back in Mick McCarthy's squad after missing out on last month's double-header against Georgia and Switzerland due to a lack of game time at club side Burnley.

Ireland face New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday evening before the crucial Dublin showdown with the Danes four days later in a must-win encounter to keep qualification hopes alive.

Rep Ire vs New Zealand Live on

Brady admits it's been hard to watch Ireland's campaign from a distance over the past few months and is ready to make up for lost time, forcing himself back into the starting-XI for the Denmark game with a impressive performance against the Kiwis.

"It was disappointing to not be around the camp for so long," Robbie Brady said. "It did hurt but I'm delighted to be back.

"I don't like sitting around and want to play and give 100% all the time. I would have loved to have been here for every single game, it kills me when I'm not involved.

"But hopefully I can time it right and give a good account of myself to get back in the team.

"Being back gives me that little bit of extra drive to perform and hopefully get my name on the team sheet for the big game (against the Danes)."

0:33 Mick McCarthy admitted he is unsure of whether some of his Republic of Ireland youngsters will get a chance to impress in a friendly against New Zealand, with their must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark looming Mick McCarthy admitted he is unsure of whether some of his Republic of Ireland youngsters will get a chance to impress in a friendly against New Zealand, with their must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark looming

Ireland looking for redemption

Much of the build-up to the Denmark game has focused on the last meeting between the two sides in Dublin when an emphatic 5-1 victory saw the Danes qualify for the 2018 World Cup at Ireland's expense.

And although Brady is keen to avoid a repeat of that heartbreak, he is adamant the situation is very different this time round.

Rep Ire vs Denmark Live on

"These games come few and far between - it's a great opportunity to turn it around and make sure it doesn't happen again," Brady added.

"We were so disappointed last time but it's a different game, different year and different squad of players and different circumstances.

"I don't want to feel the disappointing like I did last time so we'll all be pushing for a better result.

"We've put ourselves in a good spot and hopefully we can come away with a memorable and historic result and qualify for the Euros."