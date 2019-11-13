Everton's Jonjoe Kenny enjoying Schalke loan and looking for personal development

2:52 Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny says he is grateful for the opportunity to go out on loan at German club Schalke Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny says he is grateful for the opportunity to go out on loan at German club Schalke

Jonjoe Kenny says he is looking to learn more about himself on and off the field during his season-long loan at Schalke from Everton.

Kenny has made nine appearances for the Bundesliga side and scored the first goal of his career earlier in the season against Hertha Berlin.

The 22-year-old right-back is playing under former Huddersfield manager David Wagner and is embracing the German lifestyle.

Kenny receives some instructions from Schalke head coach David Wagner

He said: "I want to get used to it. I find it more normal now especially when I go back home, I find it difficult to drive on the other side of the road.

"I do (German) lessons three times a week, I try and speak a little bit with the lads but it's a tough language to learn."

Kenny also sees the move as an opportunity for personal development.

"It was a massive chance to come here. Even off the field to come and learn about myself to come and grow as a person and to become a man really. So when this opportunity came up I couldn't turn it down."

Kenny has previously had loan spells at Oxford United and Wigan Athletic

Kenny joins a growing list of young British players moving to play in the Bundesliga either on loan or joining a club permanently, triggered by Jadon Sancho's success when he signed for Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

This season has seen loan moves of Ethan Ampadu to RB Leipzig and Lewis Baker at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

There have been permanent moves for Ademola Lookman, Reece Oxford, Keanan Bennetts and Rabbi Matondo.

Wagner praised the effect playing in the Bundesliga has on young British players.

He said: "I think you have to pick the right club at the right moment with the right manager where you will get your opportunities.

"Jonjoe has done great. He is one of the most interesting right-backs in the Bundesliga at the minute and hopefully he can develop what he has done so far."

On whether he would return to Everton at the end of the season, Kenny didn't want to commit himself to a decision at this stage of the season.

"Right now I'm in Schalke and I have a job to do and we'll have to see what happens in the near future but right now I'm trying to focus game by game."